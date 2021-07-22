Metro & Crime

Hijab-wearing ladies held with 296,000 tablets of drugs

Posted on

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Benue State have arrested a 36-year-old lady, Chioma Afam, who used multiple identities and wore hijab to evade security scrutiny. The suspect was arrested along with her partner, Peace Chidinma Caleb (22), for allegedly trying to smuggle 296,000 tablets of Diazepam and Exol-5 from Onitsha, Anambra State to Gombe State.

The NDLEA spokesman, Mr. Femi Babafemi, said in a statement yesterday that Afam, who used multiple names such as Amina, Uzoamaka and Ifunaya to cover her criminal activities, was arrested on Saturday along with her partner, Caleb, who also wore hijab as a cover for her nefarious activities during routine checks and profiling of inward vehicles into Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

He said: “Their vehicle was coming from Onitsha, Anambra State but was intercepted on Makurdi-Alliade Road while heading to Gombe State via Makurdi. “A search of their vehicle led to the discovery of 43 kilograms of Diazepam and 33kg of Exol-5, both weighing 76kg with 296,000 tablets packed in four large ‘Ghana-must-go’ bags. “Curiously, the two interstate drug traffickers have rebuffed efforts to take pictures with the exhibits without wearing their hijab.” Babafemi also said that the Ondo State Command of the agency, on Sunday, intercepted a commercial motorcycle rider, Olu Ameh, with 465kg of cannabis sativa on Ijagba-Ute Road in Ose Local Government Area of the state. He said: “The illicit substance was said to have been bought from one Joseph in Ago-Akure, Akure North Local Government Area and being conveyed to the buyer, a certain Egbonwon at Ijagba village in Ose Local Government Area of the state.”

