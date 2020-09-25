Islam

Hijab-wearing Nigerian wins Bill Gates’ 2020 Changemaker Award

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has named a gender and disabilities rights activist Hauwa Ojeifo as its Changemaker Award winner for 2020. The 2020 Changemaker Award celebrates an individual who has inspired change using personal experience or from a position of leadership. It recognised Ojeifo for her work promoting gender equality (Global Goal #5). Ojeifo is a sexual and domestic abuse survivor and the founder of She Writes Woman, a women-led movement giving the issue of mental health a voice in Nigeria.

The foundation made the announcement during the Gates Foundation Global Goalkeeper Award won by director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), Dr. John Nkengasong. As part of its annual Goalkeepers campaign, the foundation also announced three other Goalkeepers Awards and launched two innovative partnerships that address the impact of COVID-19 on Kenya’s health and economy. Co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr Bill Gates, praised Nkengasong and the Africa CDC for their commitment to the fight against COVID-19. Gates said: “Dr. Nkengasong and his team at Africa CDC are deeply deserving of this award.

Their commitment to securing the latest innovations from elsewhere in the world—as well as developing them themselves—will go a long way towards ensuring that the continent has the vaccines and medicines it needs to fight COVID-19.” Besides Dr. Nkengasong, and Ojeifo, two other winners also emerged. They are: Bonita Sharma of Nepal, and the MASH Project Foundation based in India. “Each was recognised for playing a role in addressing the effects of COVID- 19 in their communities. “The 2020 Global Goalkeeper Award recognises an established individual demonstrating significant commitment to health and development, specifically in response to the pandemic.

The award was presented to Dr. Nkengasong, a central voice for Africa’s scientific community. As co-chair of the Africa CDC Consortium for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials (CONCVACT), Dr. Nkengasong is leading the securement of a variety of late-stage vaccine clinical trials on the continent by bringing together global vaccine developers, funders, and local facilitators. The 2020 Progress Award, which celebrates an individual who supports progress via a science, technology, digital, or business initiative, recognised Bonita Sharma of Nepal for her work promoting good health and well-being (Global Goal #3). Sharma is the co-founder and CEO of Social Changemakers and Innovators (SOCHAI), a youth-led nonprofit working to improve the nutritional health of nursing mothers and young children and to economically empower marginalized women through business opportunities.

The 2020 Campaign Award, which celebrates a campaign that has raised awareness or built a community by inspiring action and creating change, recognised the MASH Project Foundation for furthering global cooperation and partnership (Global Goal #17).

“A social enterprise based in India, the MASH Project Foundation is building a global community of social change makers by bridging the gaps between governments, civil society, the corporate sector, youth, and media to drive social impact.

“While the pandemic and the inequalities it highlights will undoubtedly define this era, the world is seeing the very best of humanity emerge,” said Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. “We’re inspired by the energy and drive of this year’s award winners to create a safer, healthier, and more equitable world.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

‘Why we honoured Pantami’

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

After careful and painstaking assessment of the efforts of current Federal Executive Council (FEC) Ministers, Muslim News Nigeria has announced the choice of the Hon. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami as the best performing Muslim Minister in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari. Recall that Pantami was sworn-in as […]
Islam

90 % intending pilgrims decline 2020 Hajj fares refund – FG

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Sikirullah Kunle-Hassan has said that more than 90 per cent of the 2020 intending pilgrims, have declined the refund of their hajj fare. Kunle Hassan announced this when he paid a working visit to Ilorin on Wednesday The Nigeria intending pilgrims from the 36 states and […]
Islam

2020 Hajj: Pilgrims ban puts N150bn annual transactions in jeopardy

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The ban placed on pilgrims from hajj participating countries by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia due to COVID 19 pandemic has out annual transactions worth N150 billion in jeopardy. National Coordinator, Independent Hajj Reporters, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammed, who declared this in a write up in which he did a review of the Hajj operations, maintained […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: