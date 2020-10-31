News

Hijacked UK-bound ship: 7 Nigerian stowaway pirates granted bail

Seven Nigerian men, who hijacked a United Kingdom-bound ship from Lagos have been granted bail, Saturday Telegraph has learnt. The alleged culprits, who were arrested at gunpoint on board the Nave Andromeda by the Special Boat Service (SBS), had threatened to kill the crew members upon discovery, were seized by the military. An online news portal, 1st News had reported that the incident occurred in the British Channel off the coast of the Isle of Wight on Sunday. The hijacking, which attracted global attention, had seen the involvement of the military which stormed the ship. The Nigerian men were eventually arrested on suspicion of hijacking.

The offence carries a maximum term of life imprisonment under UK laws. However, reports monitored in the UK media have it that the Hampshire Constabulary have confirmed that the seven Nigerian citizens have been bailed in relation to the criminal investigation; while investigations continue into the incident. Despite being admitted to bail, the alleged Nigerian hijackers remain under detention. This is in line with the UK Border Force powers in relation to their immigration status

