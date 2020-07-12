Body & Soul

HIK crocodile skin bag by TPS luxury

N

igeria’s luxury brand, TPS Luxury is making a statement with its summer bag collection for 2020.

 

The HIK bag which is part of the bag series, is in an all nude crocodile skin, handmade, bespoke and meticulously stitched.

 

 

It has two gold locks on either side of the flap, chain held leather handles, an African themed silk scarf adorns the gold ring.

 

 

Autumn-Winter(AW20) season collections made by the Award winning bag designer @tpsluxury is said to be a beauty to behold.

 

 

The price tag is only revealed on request.

