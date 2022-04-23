News

Hike in party nomination form fees: Insensitive, outrageous – SERAP, Afenifere

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi, Anayo Ezugwu, Onyekachi Eze, Abuja, Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Executive Director of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), Mr. Adetokunbo Mumuni and the leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, have said that the nomination fees fixed by the ruling All Pro- gressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the various political offices were outrageous.

Mumuni and Adebanjo, who spoke in separate interviews with Saturday Telegraph, emphasized that the fees showed that Nigeria was not serious about fighting corruption. According to the Executive Director of SERAP; “the nomination fees fixed by the two major political parties simply means that we are not serious with our attempt to combat corruption. “How do you expect someone to look for N100 million because he wants to become the president? It shows that we are not serious, and our fighting corruption is not relevant then.”

Asked if the fees were an attempt to raise the stake for the contest, Mumuni said that raising the stake should be based on integrity and not commercial. “You know your party members, you should be able to know their level of integrity. “That money does not make sense at all. It is either the parties reduce the money for the contest to reasonably low amounts or else we should not be talking about fighting corruption,” he said.

Adebanjo in his comments said that the fees showed that young men and women would not be allowed to play politics and that it was only meant for those who have money. “Is that not the rule of corruption, when you say someone should pay N100 million before he can be the presidential candidate of your party, the money he would get from so many people? Is that democracy,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC state congress: Appeal panel begins sitting in Enugu, promises justice for all

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

A five-man appeal committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced sitting in Enugu to address grievances arising from the October 16 state congress in the state. The committee which includes Chief Bernard Mikko (chairman), Emmanuel Nwobo, Elder Friday Michael Udo, Mrs. Mariam Kolo and Amb. Babagana Ajim (secretary), met with the party members […]
News

Ikoyi Building Collapse: Set up technical, judicial commission – Bode George tells Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has reacted to the collapse of the 21-storey building on Gerald Avenue, which occurred, on Monday afternoon, describing the incident as a symbol of a systemic state failure, even as he declared that everything about the building spelt doom. Speaking yesterday in […]
News

APC tackles PDP over Enugu Assembly by-election

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Enugu State chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the weekend held their party primaries to elect candidates for the Isi-Uzo state Assembly byelection slated for 31st September, 2020.   This is even as APC declared that it would resist all form of electoral manipulation by the ruling […]

