HikEkiti Mountain Safari 4.0

The biggest outdoor mountain tourism adventure organised by the office of the senior special assistant to Ekiti State Government on tourism development, is billed for Easter Monday, April 18. The hiking site is Arinta Waferfalls, with about seven levels and is reputed as one of the natural wonders of the state. It promises to be fun filled with different activities ranging from hiking, nature trail and adventure, fun games, and photo shoot. Apart from the adventurous thrills, is dedicated as an initiative to discover Ekiti and social impact project on SDGs Goal 11.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...