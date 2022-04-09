Travel & Tourism

HikEkiti Mountain Safari 4.0

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The biggest outdoor mountain tourism adventure organised by the office of the senior special assistant to Ekiti State Government on tourism development, is billed for Easter Monday, April 18. The hiking site is Arinta Waferfalls, with about seven levels and is reputed as one of the natural wonders of the state. It promises to be fun filled with different activities ranging from hiking, nature trail and adventure, fun games, and photo shoot. Apart from the adventurous thrills, is dedicated as an initiative to discover Ekiti and social impact project on SDGs Goal 11.

 

