…hikes cash reserve requirements to 32.5%

To boost the amount of cash deposit money banks have in their vaults, the Central Bank of Nigeria yesterday increased banks’ Cash Reserve Requirements (CRR) to 32.5 per cent from 27.5 per cent. It subsequently warned the banks to fund their accounts by tomorrow or be sanctioned through debit of the reserve requirements rate.

This was part of the decisions taken yesterday during the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja. While maintaining asymmetric corridor around MPR at -100/+700 point and retaining liquidity ratio at 30 per cent, the apex bank, in a renewed bid to rein in inflation, for the third consecutive time, hiked the Monetary Policy Rate (lending rate) to 15.5 per cent, a rise of 150- basis point from 14 per cent. Sounding a note of warning to any bank that fails to comply with CRR hike, the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said: “We have moved CRR up by five per cent (a minimum of 32.5 per cent) and move MPR up by 150 basis points. “With the current inflation rate, we are still in the negative interest rate, which is injurious to the economy.

“We have increased the CRR. And we expect that this decision at this meeting must be seen to be potent. It must achieve the effect that the MPC thinks it should achieve. “What it means is that we expect that all the banks in Nigeria must fund their accounts by Thursday (48 hours) because we will debit them for CRR. “We will take their CRR to a minimum of 32.5 percent. Which means we are going to take liquidity out of their vaults by Thursday. If any bank fails to meet up with this expectation, the decision of the MPC is that we may need to preclude those banks from foreign exchange market on Friday and onward until they meet this 32.5 per cent. “This message is meant to underscore the fact that this very aggressive decision to rein in inflation must yield results. We do not want to face Nigerians in the next few months and begin to take the blame for not being able to rein in inflation in spite of all the rates we have raised. So, we have decided to adopt a two-pronged approach: increase MPR and CRR going up because we must mop liquidity effectively out of the vaults of the banks,” he said. Emefiele, who announced the development to journalists, hinged MPC members’ decision on accelerated inflation, which has currently peaked at 20.5 per cent. He said: “As long as we see inflation going upward, MPC cannot give any assurance that we will not continue to raise rates because we’ve seen rates move up very aggressively. We also need to move aggressively to ensure what can be done to rein in inflation.” On fear that it may retard growth, Emefiele said the rate would help in slowing inflation rate. Emefiele was optimistic inflation would decelerate by December, given the aggressive approach initiated by the bank.

 

