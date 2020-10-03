Hillary Clinton shares hilarious tweet after reaching Zoom’s time limit

Former United States’ Secretary of State, Mrs. Hillary Clinton, was in the middle of an MSNBC interview being conducted over Zoom when the video conferencing service chimed in to remind her that her meeting would end in 10 minutes.

Zoom told Clinton through a pop-up notification that: “You meeting will end in 10 min. Contact your IT team to upgrade to Zoom Pro for unlimited meeting minutes. It seems like neither the TV channel nor the former presidential candidate had upgraded their Zoom accounts, preferring to use the free version where meetings can only go on for 40 minutes.”

A picture of Zoom’s pop-up notification blocking Hillary Clinton’s face on national television quickly went viral on social media – earning an amused response from the politician herself. “Ok, ok, I’ll upgrade,” Clinton promised in a hilarious tweet on Wednesday, which has been ‘liked’ by nearly 50,000 people on the microblogging platform.

At a time when the coronavirus pandemic has forced millions of people across the world to work from home and attend work meetings remotely – mostly through platforms like Zoom – many found Ms Clinton’s predicament quite relatable. “For some reason I was comforted to know she uses the freeversionofZoomliketherestofus,” oneTwitteruserwrote.

