Hilton’s CEO elected national chairman of US Travel Association

The U.S. Travel Association has disclosed the election of the President and Chief Executive Officer of Hilton, as its national chairman, reports Eturbonews.com.

“The U.S. Travel Association has long been an incredible advocate for the travel industry and its significant contributions to our national and global economies,” Nassetta said.

Stating further that, “I’m honoured to represent our industry in this capacity and collaborate across sectors to advance the many opportunities ahead of us to create seamless, secure and efficient end-to-end travel experiences.”

Nassetta will lead the association’s executive board and board of delegates, and work closely with U.S. Travel Association President and CEO, Geoff Freeman and the executive leadership team, to advance its mission to increase travel to and within the United States and establish travel as an essential contributor to the nation’s economy.

“Chris leads one of the most respected global hospitality companies with a tremendous presence across the United States, and we deeply appreciate the perspective he will bring to our collective work on behalf of the travel industry,” said Freeman.

“We look forward to working with Chris as our national chair and also extend sincere thanks to our outgoing chair Christine  Duffy for her outstanding contributions and leadership,” he added. Nassetta succeeds Christine Duffy, President of Carnival Cruise Line, whose term as national chair of U.S. Travel has concluded.

The Washington, D.C.- based U.S. Travel Association represents the collective interests of over 1,000 industry organisations, including a diverse variety of travel companies and businesses both large and small, and destinations across the United States. In this role, Nassetta may serve up to two consecutive one-year terms.

