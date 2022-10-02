Hindrances to walking in favour

Joshua the high priest was clothed with a garment of disfavour and dishonour by the devil. This is satanic manipulation against the life of favour promised by God to the believer.

There are many today going through all kinds of experiences that makes people to reject and disfavour them in their relationshiptransactions with men. If you find yourself been rejected and opposed by people you may be In this category of people. If you find closed doors, lack of help and support from people you may be going through this satanic attack by the enemy.

If where you are to be celebrated,You are despised it may be because of satanic manipulations in your life. There are five satanic manipulations that hinders favour

Garment of disfavor Satanic veil Evil aroma/fragrance Mark of hatred and rejection 5. Curses All these five hindrances can make a person not to enjoy the favour of God in the land of the living. You therefore need deliverance and warfare prayers to terminate these afflictions in your life.

“Psalm 34:19 Many [are] the afflictions of the righteous: but the LORD delivereth him out of them all. (KJV)”

These five hindrances are operations of the devil to oppress the believer and frustrate him. But Christ has given you the victory through his shed blood on Calvary cross. You have to take your stand against the enemy in prayers and fasting. These hindrances have affected many in their business, career, education and maritalbplans.

It makes believers to go through unnecessary delays to the fulfillment of God’s promises for their lives and destinies. Victory is ours in Christ. We must not be ignorant of the devices of the enemy in opposing ourblessings. KEYS TO VICTORY

Repentance: “Proverbs 28:13 He that covereth his sins shall not prosper: but whoso confesseth and forsaketh [them] shall have mercy.

(KJV)” it is important that you confess known sins to the Lord and repent asking for his mercy so that the enemy doesn’t begin to accuse you and hinder your prayers.

Go to God in prayers confessing your sin and pleading the blood of Jesus to release the forgiveness of God on your behalf.

Take time to study the word of God. Kindly meditate on the promises of God in the areas of victory and warfare and build up your faith through the word of God. “Romans 10:17 So then faith [cometh] by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.(KJV)” Spend quality time to pray especially warfare prayersbas you will find some prophetic prayer points on the prayer section of this book. Also add fasting to your prayers so that you can overcome the satanic ploy of the enemy against the blessing of God in your life.

“1 Timothy 6:12 Fight the good fight of faith, lay hold on eternal life, whereunto thou art also called, and hast professed a good profession before many witnesses. (KJV)”

“Matthew 17:21 Howbeit this kind goeth not out but by prayer and fasting.(KJV)” Continue to confess the word of God on a daily basis and expect the favour of God Pray the following prayers aggressively.

