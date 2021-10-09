Hip-hop artiste, Automatik, releases new single

Fast-rising Nigerian Hip-Hop Artist, Automatik, has released a new single titled, Listen, aimed at motivating the youths to work hard and involve God in their activities. The new jam, he believes would resonate with street credibility and eventually morph into popular anthem for Hip-Hop enthusiasts due to its inspiration and story. Known for his uniqueness and unrivalled showmanship, Automatik, who is also a self-signed artiste, said he sees himself attaining legendary status like some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars and his mentors, including 2Baba while also bringing value to the Afrobeats scene.

Automatik’s Listen has received wild acceptability by music lovers, garnering over 50, 000 views within the first 48 hours of its release. Automatik’s biggest motivation is his father, a hardworking man that has done everything he can to provide for his family.

He describes himself as a hip-hop artiste, who started by being a rapper. His sound is very energetic and fun. He said: “I would hop on a verse and spit and couple bars and kept it pushing. I never did hook or none of that but, once I was able to incorporate that into my arsenal, then I was able to take my sound to the next level.”

