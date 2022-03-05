Hip-hop artiste, Mytrex, to release new single

Talented and fast rising hip – hop artiste, Madu Emmanuel Nkem, popularly known as Mytrex, has concluded arrangements to release a new single dubbed; Joana. The Imo State – born artiste believes his new single will easily resonate among music lovers since it is a love themed song. He said: “My new single coming soon which I titled Joana is a love song which I dedicate to the people who understand the true meaning of love. ‘‘Love is a beautiful thing and it helps to bring peace in our society.” Nkem started his musical career back in his secondary school days. He recorded his first single in 2010 under the management of a musical label known as Orange Boys, and later proceeded as a solo artiste in 2012 and has since perfected his skills in the art after releasing a single earlier in 2016.
Related Articles
ACI unveils hi-tech audiovisual facilities, screens ‘Abused’, ‘Imagine Lagos’
It was an evening of old-school music, exotic wines, cocktails and film screening as ACI Entertainment, Inc. (ACI), a onestop solution provider for all creative needs in the entertainment arts industry, held its industry parley to share with the public programmes currently in the works. Held at its prestigious state-ofthe- art Lekki studios, the event […]
Kemi Adetiba debuts ‘Obonganwan – The Honest Conversation’ series
Kemi Adetiba has finally offered fans a first look at her forthcoming show, a series titled ‘Obonganwan’. Tagged ‘The Honest Conversation’ series, the latest teaser suggests the new show will show its guests at their most vulnerable points as they discuss topics. The new teaser stars popular comedienne and actress Chigurl; singer Niyola; actresses Osas […]
Iconic Bollywood choreographer, Saroj Khan, dies at 71
Saroj Khan, one of India’s most prominent choreographers, has died at the age of 71. Khan had an illustrious career that stretched four decades, and choreographed some of Bollywood’s most iconic and popular songs. Her career took off in the late 1980s, when she worked on a slew of hit numbers with leading stars […]
