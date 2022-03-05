Arts & Entertainments

Hip-hop artiste, Mytrex, to release new single

Talented and fast rising hip – hop artiste, Madu Emmanuel Nkem, popularly known as Mytrex, has concluded arrangements to release a new single dubbed; Joana. The Imo State – born artiste believes his new single will easily resonate among music lovers since it is a love themed song. He said: “My new single coming soon which I titled Joana is a love song which I dedicate to the people who understand the true meaning of love. ‘‘Love is a beautiful thing and it helps to bring peace in our society.” Nkem started his musical career back in his secondary school days. He recorded his first single in 2010 under the management of a musical label known as Orange Boys, and later proceeded as a solo artiste in 2012 and has since perfected his skills in the art after releasing a single earlier in 2016.

 

