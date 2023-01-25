News

Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand PM

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Chris Hipkins has been sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st prime minister.

The 44-year-old was formally appointed to the role in Wellington, a week after Jacinda Ardern’s shock resignation, reports the BBC.

Ms Ardern, 42, had said she no longer has “enough in the tank” to lead the country. The country’s governor-general Cindy Kiro accepted her formal resignation on Wednesday.

Hipkins built a reputation as the minister who led New Zealand’s Covid-19 strategy.

At the ruling Labour Party’s caucus over the weekend, Hipkins received unanimous support to be promoted to lead the country, and now faces the uphill task of retaining power in the upcoming general elections in October.

Opinion polls have suggested that his party is trailing its conservative opposition, the National Party, in popularity.

The country of five million was among the first to close borders. This move won plaudits for keeping New Zealand virus-free early in the pandemic, but frustration set in later among the Kiwis tired of the zero-tolerance strategy, which saw nationwide lockdowns over a single infection.

Hipkins previously conceded that strict lockdowns should have been scaled back earlier.

Most recently, Hipkins also held the weighty ministerial portfolios of education, police, and public service.

Nicknamed “Chippy”, the father-of-two had said his commitment and politics is to “make sure that we provide opportunities for all Kiwis who want to work hard, to be able to work hard and get ahead and provide a better life for themselves and for their families”, according to Reuters.

He will hold his first cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Ms Ardern ended her last day in office with a visit to Ratana, a small town north of Wellington, with politicians and Maori elders. She said she was ready to be a backbench MP, a sister and a mother.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Buhari receives Adamu, assures APC of masses’ support in electoral battles

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday officially received the newly-elected Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Adamu emerged the consensus candidate at the March 26 convention held in Abuja. In a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President assured the new APC helmsman that he […]
News

2023: CSOs Tell Emefiele to Leave CBN and Focus on Politics

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some prominent civil society groups in the country have asked Godwin Emefiele to resign as the CBN governor According to the groups, Emeifele should not hang on to the governorship of the CBN while angling to be Nigeria’s president So many support groups have sprung up in the last few weeks rooting for Delta-born Emefiele […]
News

Man charged with contaminating supermarket goods in Fulham

Posted on Author Reporter

  A man has been charged after a police investigation into the contamination of supermarket products in west London. Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, from Fulham, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday. The Met Police said he had been charged with contaminating or interfering with goods with intent, reports the BBC. The case relates to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica