Metro & Crime

Hippo swallows two-year-old boy

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

A two-year-old boy has survived being swallowed by a hippo in Uganda.

Iga Paul was playing near his home less than a kilometre from the edge of Lake Edward in the Kasese district of southwest Uganda when he was attacked.

The hippo grabbed the toddler by the head and swallowed half of his body.

A local man, Chrispas Bagonza, noticed and starting throwing stones at the animal to try and stop it.

The hippo spat out the child in apparent fear before making its way back to the water.

Police praised Bagonza for saving the boy’s life.

“It took the bravery of one Chrispas Bagonza, who was nearby, to save the victim after he stoned the hippo and scared it, causing it to release the victim from its mouth,” Katwe territorial police said.

The boy was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries to his hand after the incident on December 4 but has fully recovered and been discharged to his home in Rwenjubu Cell.

He was given a vaccine for rabies.

Police said it was the first time a hippo had strayed out of the lake and attacked a young child.

They reminded people to be cautious.

“Although the hippo was scared back into the lake, all residents near animal sanctuaries and habitats should know that wild animals are very dangerous,” the force said.

“Instinctually, wild animals see humans as a threat and any interaction can cause them to act strangely or aggressively”.

An estimated 500 people across Africa are killed by hippos each year, making them the world’s deadliest mammal.

*Courtesy: Sky News

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunman abduct Nasarawa education board official

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia The Personal Assistant to the Executive Chairman of the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB),Alhaji,  Muhammad Musa Dan’azimi, Jibrin Shuaibu Daddare, has been abducted. Daddare was resportedly kidnapped at his residence at Daddare in Obi Local Government Area at the early hours of Monday by unknown gunmen. Family sources said […]
Metro & Crime

Bauchi communal clash claims scores

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu, BAUCHI

A communal clash between two border communities of Gamawa and Zaki local government of Bauchi State has claimed unspecified number of lives, while others sustained various degrees of injuries.   Though the State Police Command confirmed the bloody clash through its Spokesperson, SP Ahmed Wakili in a telephone conversation late Friday evening, it did not […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Suspend NIN registration, NMA President tells FG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos National President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Innocent Ujah has called for the immediate suspension of the National Identification Number (NIN) registration exercise due to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. Prof. Ujah stated this on Tuesday while briefing journalists at the NMA Secretariat in Jos, Plateau […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica