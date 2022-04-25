…his death stops Gbajabiamila’s chieftaincy installation

Following the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, the installation of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has been put off. A statement yesterday by the speaker’s special adviser on media and public affairs, Lanre Lasisi said the cancellation was to mourn the late monarch. He said: “You will recall that his Royal Highness, the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III communicated the conferment of the title of Aare Baasofin of Yoru- ba Land to Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila through an appointment letter dated September 7, 2021, and presented to the Speaker on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the National Assembly, Abuja, by members of the Oyomesi Council led by the Bashorun of Oyo Kingdom, High Chief Olayinka Ayoola, who is the traditional Prime Minister of Oyo Kingdom and Bishop Ayo Ladigbolu; upon which the speaker, in turn, accepted the appointment with gratitude to God. “However, due to the tight work schedule of the speaker, the chieftaincy ceremony could not hold throughout 2021, until this year when the date of May 27, 2022, was agreed with the palace, but as God in His majesty will have it, the revered monarch passed away on Friday night before the distribution of invitation cards for the event (May Allah grant him Aljanah Firdaus
