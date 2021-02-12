…His imprints inspiring, says Buhari

Gbajabiamila, Oyetola, Abiodun, Fayemi, Osoba, NPAN mourn

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the imprints left by the late first civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, would continue to awe and inspire the people. The President, in a tribute issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said Jakande lived for the good of others, state and country, and his legacy of standing for all that was right for humanity would be long remembered. Condoling with family, friends and associates of the elder statesman, Buhari affirmed that his imprints on the commercial nerve centre of the country, Lagos State, which was the former nation’s capital, would continue to remind everyone of the strength of character and sacrifices of the visionary leader.

He noted the contributions of the first civilian governor of Lagos State and former Minister of Works to the growth of democracy and good governance in the country. The President described Jakande as a patriot, whose wisdom would run through generations, especially in putting people first in development plans. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has described Jakande’s demise as a monumental loss. He said Jakande would be sorely missed by the people, especially Lagosians, and that he would be remembered for his developmental strides in the state.

Gbajabiamila said Jakande’s invaluable contributions to making Lagos what it is today would never be erased, noting that the former governor was an embodiment of progress. Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has sent heartfelt condolences to the government and the people of Lagos State over Jakande’s death.

Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, also commiserated with the entire Jakande family, friends and all those who mourn the late elder statesman and administrator. On his part, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, described Jakande’s death as a colossal loss to Nigeria and journalism practice globally. He said: “Papa Jakande was a statesman of statesmen. He was not just a great disciple of the legendary Obafemi Awolowo, he carried the Awoist traits everywhere he went.

Lagos has lost a visioner. The Awoists family has lost a great inheritor and practitioner of the great legacy and Nigeria’s progressive politics has been weaned of a model.” Former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, also mourned Jakande, saying the elder statesman would be remembered in history as a personification of the best in journalism and a political colossus.

“He was the first black African Chairman of the International Press Institute made up of Publishers and Editors all over the world. “He was a foundation member of both the Nigeria Union of Jour-nalists (NUJ) and Guild of Editors,” Osoba said. Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State expressed sadness over Jakande’s death. He said: “Baba was humility and simplicity personified, a pacesetter, torchbearer, trailblazer and a servant leader who served Lagos State and Nigeria to the best of his ability. Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has expressed shock over the death of its pioneer president and first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

The association, in a statement jointly signed by its President, Mr. Kabiru Yussuf and General Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in Abuja, described Jakande’s death as an irreparable loss to the nation. “The nation has lost a great patriot, an advocate of good governance and democracy. “NPAN condoled with members of the pen fraternity, his immediate and political families as well as the Lagos State government, on this irreparable loss,” the statement said. According to the statement, Jakande, a journalist, publisher and politician, was the pioneer president of the esteemed NPAN, from where he was “loaned to politics” in 1979.

“Between 1969 and 1979, Jakande midwifed the association from infancy and it is to his eternal glory that the NPAN became the octopus that it is today. “Austere, selfless, people-oriented, Jakande transferred these core values from newspapering/ newsroom into politics and acquitted himself,” it said.

