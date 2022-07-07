News Top Stories

…his legacies’ll remain reference point in oil, gas industry, int’l dev’t –Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the legacy left behind by the former Secretary- General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Barkindo, would remain a reference point in the oil and gas industry, international development and the environment sector. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President in his tribute to the late OPEC scribe described Barkindo as a remarkable gentleman and an enormous national asset, who from his youthful days worked meritoriously in the service of the nation in various national and international capacities, and never stopped being a beacon of light to the country he loved until his last breath.

Noting his undeniable brilliance and legacies as a dedicated public servant, Buhari recalled that his profound decency and mien greatly endeared him to Nigerians and other nationals who came in direct contact with him as a young Principal Administrative Officer with the Nigeria Mining Corporation; Special Assistant to the Minister of Mines, Power and Steel as well as Minister of Petroleum Resources; and later in his 24 years of service in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation; Nigerian Delegate to OPEC Ministerial Conferences; Nigeria’s Governor for OPEC; and leader of Nigeria’s technical delegations to the climate change negotiations since inception in 1991 that produced the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Kyoto Protocol to the UNFCCC. The President lauded Barkindo’s leadership at OPEC, including during very turbulent times in 2016 and 2020, noting that the Declaration of Cooperation birthed under his watch helped strengthen and consolidate OPEC/non-OPEC cooperation and dialogue. He conveyed his deepest condolences to Barkindo’s family, colleagues at OPEC, as well as the government and people of Adamawa State.

 

