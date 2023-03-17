His music is very unique, Simi hails Asake

Nigerian award-winning songstress has joined the other fans who have showered Nigerian superstar Asake with praises following his impressive showing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Simi took to her Twitter account to express her delight after watching Asake perform on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show. According to the revered singer, she finds Asake to be a unique artist whose music was representative of Nigerians. She also hailed him for putting up an impressive performance on the international stage that has featured notable global music heavyweights. “Asake’s performance on the Tonight Show made me smile so much. His music is so unique and very representative of us. Hard to mimic that and he’s on int’l stages. I love it so much,” the tweet reads. On Monday, March 13th, Asake performed his hit songs ‘Yoga’ and ‘Organise’ on The Tonight Show featuring Jimmy Fallon and his impressive performance has been met with praise by fans and colleagues. Asake’s performance inspired admiration and praise from fans, especially as live performances continue to be a major issue for Afrobeats acts. His appearance on The Tonight Show sees him join Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Ckay, Tems, and Fireboy as Nigerian acts who have performed on The Tonight Show.
'Love me not', under the orange sky
The evocations of Deborah Morenike Yisah in this collection of poems, Under the Orange Sky, are like the nets of a fisherman that curls around your neck, then sucks you in before dragging you to whatever port of intent to berth. Yisah's pen is lit with candour and a rare flare of cadence.
Intrigue, political power play in season of love
'The Blood Sample', is another thrilling novel by Yemi Adebiyi, among the pool of recent interesting romantic and political works being churned out by several Nigerian creative writers in the committee of global best sellers. The 128-page book is a political fast-paced thriller from a master story teller, who is also the author of 'Goodbye […]
JUST IN: Veteran actor, Ogun Majek, is dead
Tony Okuyeme Veteran actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu, popularly known as Ogun Majek, is dead. New Telegraph learnt that he died on Thursday morning. Confirming his death, veteran actor and filmmaker, Mr. Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bell, said Ogun Majek died at his Imalefalafia, Oke-Ado, Ibadan home.
