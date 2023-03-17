His music is very unique, Simi hails Asake

Nigerian award-winning songstress has joined the other fans who have showered Nigerian superstar Asake with praises following his impressive showing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Simi took to her Twitter account to express her delight after watching Asake perform on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show. According to the revered singer, she finds Asake to be a unique artist whose music was representative of Nigerians. She also hailed him for putting up an impressive performance on the international stage that has featured notable global music heavyweights. “Asake’s performance on the Tonight Show made me smile so much. His music is so unique and very representative of us. Hard to mimic that and he’s on int’l stages. I love it so much,” the tweet reads. On Monday, March 13th, Asake performed his hit songs ‘Yoga’ and ‘Organise’ on The Tonight Show featuring Jimmy Fallon and his impressive performance has been met with praise by fans and colleagues. Asake’s performance inspired admiration and praise from fans, especially as live performances continue to be a major issue for Afrobeats acts. His appearance on The Tonight Show sees him join Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Ckay, Tems, and Fireboy as Nigerian acts who have performed on The Tonight Show.

