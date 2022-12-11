His ridiculous, my miraculous (2)

3.Visualize your Miracle:

God begins every miracle with a mental photograph and it is normal. Every architect draws a picture before the building begins.

4. Focus your Faith:

Don’t focus on your setbacks, but spend your time planning your comeback. When it comes to miracle manifestation, you must focus your faith and be specific.

5.Sow a miracle seed:

Your seed is anything you do that helps another. It may be that little information, encouragement, or even finances. Whatever it is, your seed is always your door out of trouble.

Job sowed a prayer of deliverance for his three friends and God turned Job’s captivity around. Until you let go of what is in your hand, God will not let go of what is in His Hand. Do you know the reason why, there is nothing God will fill if you did not open you mouth. The only one key to your miraculous is, “Never Give Up”

Never giving up believing in the manifestation of your miracle.

If God directed you to sow the seed where He directed you to, be assured that your bumper harvest shall be great.

6.Refuse to Doubt:

Don’t be afraid; just believe. Mark 5:36.NIV. Never doubt God! People trust men more than God; they look up to men more than they look up to God.

7.Don’t Take No for an Answer:

All the promises of God in Him are Yes, and in Him Amen.

2 Cor.1:20. Life will always answer to valiant covenant fighters. Jacob did not take a no for an answer, he wrestled until he was changed from a person to a nation.

8.Speak the Language of Faith always:

“He will have whatever he says.” Mark 11:23. To be faithless is to be hopeless. Life is good for nothing for hopeless man. Faith always speaks! Whatever you cannot say is what you do not truly believe.

9.Be sensitive:

Isaiah 30:21—-And thine ears shall hear a word behind thee, saying, This is the way, walk ye in it, when ye turn to the right hand, and when ye turn to the left.

To live wisely, you must be sensitive. Spiritual sensitivity is the ability to understand the voice of God per time. It’s an asset you must possess as a believer. Before you embark on any journey, take time to ask God and listen to what He will say to your spirit man.

10:Be spiritual: Romans 8:6–

For to be carnally minded is death; but to be spiritually minded is life and peace.

If you are no longer hungry for God you are doomed without knowing. Our God is a God of miracles; He is the one and only miracle working God. Let no one deceive you that the days of miracles are over.

If you think it is over, it is like saying that God no longer exists; it is like saying that the Bible is no longer the Word of God but that is not true because He is the Lord that changes not. If He did miracles yesterday, He will still do miracles today and tomorrow.

Mal.3:6a – For I am the Lord, I change not. Receive your miracle now because the reason for this season is Christ, the Savior of the whole universe.

Somebody is getting ready to step into the realm of the miraculous; I feel an anointing for a ridiculous blessing in your home and in whatever you lay your hand to do in Jesus name. There are blessings, there are great blessings, and then there are ridiculous blessings. The choice is yours. See you at the topmost top!

