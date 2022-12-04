His ridiculous, my miraculous

Text:1.Cor.1:27- But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty.

The season to do simple things that are ridiculous to experience the miraculous is now because God’s ridiculous instructions is your miraculous and it has been like that since inception of the earth. God uses the ridiculous to do the miraculous. For a man to receive his sight, God used mud and asked him to go and wash in the Siloam pool. John 9:7.

Truly, God’s ways are higher and better than ours. It is surprising how He uses the insignificant to show His Power in our situations. The Word of God declares that He uses base and weak things to nullify mighty things. Biblical history is full of the engagement of insignificant things to accomplish great things. Look at the rod in the hand of Moses. God asked him what was in your hands.

“A rod”, Moses replied and with that rod, Moses performed miracles and confounded the mighty Pharaoh and Egypt. We should not forget David and his five smooth stones.

The shepherd boy had prepared five stones and a sling but with just one, he brought down the dreaded champion Goliath of Gath. What about Veronica, the woman with the issue of blood saw that just a simple touch of the Anointed One would cure her 12 years of hemorrhage.

That was the touch of her life and the touch for total transformation. (The ridiculous thing that birthed her miraculous). God is in the business of doing the miraculous for our miraculous. The first official invitation Jesus accepted, the water was turned to sweet wine.

In Cana of Galilee, at the wedding feast where they needed sweet wine, Jesus asked them to fill the pots with ordinary water and it became the best wine ever. For the walls of Jericho to come down, God asked His people to merely shout,what manner of ridiculous was that.

And with the jawbone of an ass, Samson slew one thousand Philistines. God says make your need a seed that you sow. God is saying, in your needs give out, pray when you are in difficulty, praise when you need miracles.

WHAT IS RIDICULOUS?

It means, stupid, silly, or outrageous things. When the divine is involved out of such silly situations miracles that defy science, logic and human reasoning emerge. God the Creator is always using the ridiculous to manifest His power. We have scores of evidences in the scripture. God asked Moses to stretch out his hand over the sea and the Lord caused the sea to go back by a strong east wind all that night and made the sea into

dry land and the waters were divided. Exodus 14:21. Elisha told Naaman “Go and wash in the Jordan seven times and your flesh shall be restored to you and you shall be clean,” 2 Kings 5:10.

God instructed His children to march round the wall of Jericho and it fell down flat. Joshua 6:1-20. Paul the apostle in the same manner, handkerchiefs or aprons were brought from his body to the sick and the diseases left them and the evil spirits went out of them and his shadow was used to heal.Acts 19:12.

HOW TO COMMAND MY MIRACULOUS?

The miraculous is linked to the ridiculous; when your hope sees red, remember God parts the red seas, with jeer echoes of praise, pull down Jericho walls; God’s miracles are certainly possible at all time.

1.Don’t resist the Spirit; just obey when he speaks: Obedience Breaks Every Yoke, miraculous always linked to the ridiculous.

2.Follow the spiritual directions with passion and don’t ask why. At some point in your life you will either be forced to live in the potential of your faith or with the consequences of your doubt.

