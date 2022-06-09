News

His victory’ll boost Nigeria’s economy – Ojodu council boss

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue

The emergence of former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election will bring economic boom for the country if Nigerians would join hands to elect him at the election. The Chairman, Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mr David Olusegun Odunmbaku, said this while congratulating the national leader of the APC for his victory at the primary election. Odunmbaku, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Jumu’ah Abiodun, defined Tinubu’s landslide victory as ‘sweet electoral victory.’ The council boss added that Tinubu’s track record during his time as governor speaks for him

 

Our Reporters

