Hisbah Board destroys 3.8m bottles of beer in Kano

The Kano State Hisbah board has destroyed over 3.8 million bottles of assorted beer that were confiscated in the last few months. The Commander-General of the board, DrHarunIbn- Sina, statedthis during the destruction of the seized beer at Tudun Kalebawa, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area yesterday.

Ibn-Sinaexplainedthat, theboard is winning the fight against drug abuse, intoxicants and all other societal vices. He said the state government approved the destruction of the intoxicants, hence the conduct of the exercise. “This paved way for the board to secure a court order from Chief Magistrates’Court, Kano, todamage all the seized beer in its custody.

“The sale, consumption and possession of alcoholic substances are prohibited in the state,” Ibn-sina, added. Hecommendedthe state government for the dedication towards mitigating societal problems and ensuring that Kano competes with others globally. In the same vein, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, has reiterated the state government’s commitment to the welfare of the board’s personnel. Ganduje was represented at the event by the member, representing Albasu Local Government in the State House of Assembly and the Chairman, House Committee on Religious Affiars, Hon. Sunusi Usman-Batayya. Ganduje said that Kano is one of the most peaceful states due to the tireless efforts of the state government and other relevant stakeholders.

