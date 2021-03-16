Hisbah policing model can address insecurity – Shekarau

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau represents Kano Central Senatorial District and a former governor of Kano State. In this interview, monitored on Channels Television, he speaks on community policing and why the Federal Government should adopt the Hisbah community policing model. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Is it possible to replicate the Hisbah community policing in Nigeria considering the increasing clamour for state police over insecurity in the country?

It is possible but we have to start at the local government level supported by the community leaders.

Of course, the Nigerian police that has all it takes to do the policing would be giving the relevant guidance. The DPO at the local level must be involved and some of his men would also be involved in the local government committee of policing. It takes a lot of effort and concern.

There has to be a direct concern by the government because what is happening today in most of the security outfits we are trying to have in the states is that it is being politicized. Politicians are nominating their thugs into all of these policing and before you know it, we would produce another group of political thugs.

That is the fear that it is going to be abused. I make sure when I did the Hisbah outfit in Kano that at no cost would the Hisbah board be involved in any political activity. And we made it clear to all the local governments and also the traditional rulers that no politician would nominate anybody.

We had over 9000 Hisbah members in Kano then, out of these numbers I did not and no local government chairman, no prominent politician nominated anybody into Hisbah guard. We make sure that it is totally controlled by the traditional institutions and elders in the communities.

So we distanced it from politicians and that removed the fear of government, politicians using the local policing to hit on their opponent.

We have these outfits across the country, you have identified Hisbah as an example, let me give you a case study that Nigerians can better understand. Take for example what happened in Oyo State when the members of the OPC, which is some sort of community policing organization arrested a certain man they suspected to be involved in kidnapping and violence and as the law says, they were meant to hand him over to the police and it turns out that police detained members of the OPC, so what happens if people give information to police as community policing, what will then be their fate?

What went wrong is that OPC as far as I’m concerned cannot be identified as a recognized community policing. OPC is like all the vigilante groups in different communities.

The community policing we need to have is the one created by the law. We did legislation and created a law guiding Hisbah. One of the very aspects of the law is that they should support and help the Nigerian police. So they work hand-in-hand with the police.

You see the Hisbah can arrest but they don’t prosecute, they handover to the Nigerian police for prosecution. And if it is legislation, OPC is not legislated; it is just like any vigilante group in any society. And without legislation, without involvement of security agencies, without traditional institutions and official recognition of the government, certainly if you allow all these groups, there will be chaos.

OPC, I’m sure it is their leaders that recruited members and train them. These are part of the problems and if you allow these people to operate as they wish, definitely, they will be found wanting.

But if you create an outfit that in the process of the creation government is directly involved, the security agencies are involved, the community leaders, traditional institutions are all involved and everybody is aware within the community that this outfit being organized as a community policing are there for us, are there to work for us and they are members within the community, you can imagine their support and effectiveness.

I think the issue of the OPC crisis and so on is all because it is not a coordinated body. It is a voluntary thing and you can’t even identify who is a member of OPC over every other person in the society. How do they recruit members, do they have any law guiding their operations, and do they have any form of training.

So these are some of the issues. The government must own it up along with the communities because this is not an abstract thing. I have done it in Kano and I have discussed it with IGP, police officers and they all know the successes we achieved.

In Kano, it is still operational and unless and until we involve the communities, it will not work.

How will all these work, having central policing and community policing at the same time?

It will work.

Is Hisbah still working the way you worked when it started operation?

Well it is still there but the problem I understand now is that they are being under funded.

We gave all the funding and it worked, they had all the vehicles, training and equipment they needed. But unfortunately, even though I don’t have the details because I’m not part of those running the government these days, but I know for example as a running cost when I was in government, at the central headquarters of Hisbah, we were giving them as much as N4 million to N5 million every month to operate.

But when we left, what I understand they are being given now is between N150,000 and N200,000 every month. You don’t need to go to school to know that this cannot work. An assignment you used to do with about N4 million, today you are being given N150,000 or N200,000 to operate.

You see that is why I said the central issue apart from having community policing, the government must be ready to carry out appropriate funding with transparency and accountability. So we gave them all the funding.

The local government was guided to see how they would be funding it and how much the state government would be funding and jointly, we were adequately funding Hisbah. That is why it succeeded. If you put up an outfit without appropriate funding, it won’t work. It will remain on the papers.

You said when you instituted Hisbah you made sure that it did not contravene Nigerian law but over time we have seen reports of Hisbah arresting people said to be selling alcohol in the state, is that part of what they are supposed to do?

I think there is nothing they are doing that is not legislated, there is a law in Kano, not created by me, it has been there that no one is allowed to openly sell intoxicant drinks and alcoholic drinks. So they have the right to arrest based on the law and when they arrest they hand them over to the police.

The Hisbah has never prosecuted anyone. It is not part of their employment. Interestingly, you may need to know that at a point the government of Obasanjo at one time directed the then IGP to said that Hisbah, OPC and Bakassi Boys have been proscribed. We challenged him in court and I remembered that the IGP even arrested some Hisbah commanders and detained them.

We challenged them in court up to the Supreme Court and we beat the federal government to it. In fact they were asked to pay Hisbah compensation because it was legislated. All of what they are doing is within the law. Hisbah didn’t just wake up and start arresting anybody.

Even the alcohol thing is a law legislated in the state and we will keep challenging, if there is any aspect of Hisbah Law that anybody feels that it trampling on his right, let the person go to court and challenge it.

So the Hisbah Law in Kano has been tested legally even with the federal government, we defeated them. And up till the time we left government, I’m sure anybody who is interested can take the Hisbah Law and challenge any aspect of the law.

Are they supposed to destroy items if they make arrests because there are reports indicating that they destroy items?

They don’t do that. I think that is a misunderstanding. What happens is that if you arrest a vehicle that is carrying loads of alcoholic drinks, they will hand it over to the police and the police will prosecute.

And the law provides that if in the end, the court finds you wanting, normally part of the conviction is that government will confiscate the alcoholic drinks.

And if the court passes a judgment that your properties have been confiscated, you will forfeit all of the items, they become government property. And if alcoholic drinks become government property, government is not going to sell it,

government is not going to drink it or distribute it to the people. It will just destroy them, is like when the Customs arrest contraband, the government will not be selling it. We have had instances where Customs display and burn items.

Governor of Ondo State recently said if the federal government wants community policing work, they can’t be asking the governors to fund it since they are not the ones playing a major role in the formation?

That is where we are getting it wrong. It has to be fully controlled by the states. The federal government and the Nigerian police shouldn’t be the ones to control it. I’m opposed to the way they are doing it now.

The way we did it as I said earlier, the community needs to own it. In fact in the recruitment of Hisbah, their funding, we just involve the Nigerian police in giving us the guidance and the training. The situation whereby it is the Nigerian police that would do the recruitment,

I have had some governors complaining that they didn’t even know how the recruitment was carried out. So community policing is mainly owned by the community itself and populated by the members of the community. I agree with the governor of Ondo State.

