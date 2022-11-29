Historians, stakeholders explore developments in Nigeria since late 20th century

Members of the academia, particularly historians and other key stakeholders from political space and students gathered for one-day last week to explore developments in Nigeria since the late 20th Century.

It was at this year’s edition of the 2022 Conference on Contemporary Nigeria, organised by the Department of History and Strategic Studies, University of Lagos (UNILAG), with the theme: “Nigeria: Politics, Economy, Security and Society,” at the Faculty of Arts and New Faculty of Engineering Lecture Theatre.

The conference, which majorly aimed at exploring developments in Nigeria since the late 20th Century, according to the Head of Department, Prof. David Àwóràwò, in his welcome remarks, offers an opportunity for participants to assess the state of Nigeria’s contemporary historiography in order to improve on what is being done.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Services), Prof Lucian Chukwu, who represented the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, highlighted the importance of the forum, saying that it would interrogate several concerns and the state of the nation.

He noted that the convergence of erudite scholars, notable professionals would help ensure that Nigeria’s problems which span politics and other forms of security challenges could be x-rayed, analysed and solutions provided.

He, however, pointed out that Nigeria’s pluralistic society has witnessed some various forms of insecurity, as well as brought unwanted lexicon into the national life such as Boko-Haram, ISWAP, bandits, separatist movement and gunmen, among others.

While commending the organisers of the conference, he lauded the students for turning out en-masse to be a part of the forum, which according to him, afforded everyone to make informed decisions and choices ahead of next year’s election. The keynote speaker and a former Dean at the University of Ibadan, Prof. Femi Otubanjo, whose paper dwelt on “Democracy and Development in Nigeria:

The Leadership,” noted that Nigeria has failed considerably as a democratic state. He further expressed regrets that the country has no longer been able to consistently and legitimately enforce the laws or provide the citizens with basic goods and services, even as the Public Affairs analyst listed some of the factors that contributed to the failure of a state include insurgency, high crime rate, ineffective and impenetrable bureaucracy, inadequate funding of education, corruption and judicial incompetence, among others.

Otubanjo, who pointed out that one big problem that has become an endemic social ills today in Nigeria is insurgency, lamented that this problem had spared no one, either the poor or the rich; the young or the old; as well as citizens or non-citizens.

He spoke unequivocally that the phenomenon had had a knock-on effect on the society by creating a funnel of criminalities, adding that evident in this act is the notion of the destruction of cultural heritage, human trafficking, illegal arms dealing and killing for ransom, displacement of the people, which are major reasons of a deteriorating economy such as Nigeria.

While raising several other factors and the challenge of complementary attitudinal change, he noted that for the nation to get out of its present quandary, be it leadership or followership, there is the need to reposition their minds and change their behaviour and attitude towards national development

