Historic deal struck to help countries worst-hit by climate change

Almost 200 countries have struck a landmark deal to launch a fund to help nations worst-hit by climate change.

Applause broke out at COP27 in Egypt as the historic fund was approved just before dawn after negotiations ran through the night, reports the BBC.

The deal is based on the key issue of “loss and damage”, referring to funding for countries hit by the effects of climate change.

UN Secretary General António Guterres says the deal is a “much-needed political signal”, but warns it will “clearly not be enough”.

The world is now about 1.1C warmer than it was in the 19th Century – and the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere has risen by 50%.

If nothing is done, scientists say global warming could lead to devastating heatwaves, rising sea levels and the loss of plant and animal species.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...