Historic Morocco as true pride of Africa

The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup has been very captivating in many ways. It is an event taking place in an unusual season rather than the usual summer. Clubs in Europe and South America are on break during the World Cup and this is the first time such is happening in over two decades. After the upsets in the preliminaries, the knockout stage saw the separation of the boys from the men.

The Germans were the biggest casualties in the group phase while Brazil, Holland and Spain were the knockout casualties who failed to make the last four. No one expected that the Argentine team that lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in the very first match could be in the semis and went ahead to whip Croatia 3-0 to earn a berth to play in the final of the Mundial.

There is the Lionel Messi factor in which winning the World Cup trophy would just put to rest the Greatest Of All Time debate in the football fraternity. With five goals going into the final this weekend, on Sunday to be precise, Messi is on the verge of being the GOAT in football.

He will face a rising star, Kylian Mbappe, who also has five goals in his kitty. Three African representatives crumbled in the first round. Ghana, Cameroon and Tunisia failed to make it.

The Lions of Cameroon however defeated Brazil 1-0 in the last group fixture but still failed to make the last 16 cut just as Tunisia defeated world champions France 1-0 but still was not good enough to move on in Group D. Senegal without Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane were brilliant in the group phase and qualified for the last 16 stage only to crumbled badly against England as they were hammered 3-0.

Morocco, campaigning in a group that had 2018 runners- up, Croatia, and highly rated Belgium, emerged number one in their group to move into the round of 16 with unexpected ease. No one saw that coming. The Atlas Lions also surprisingly beat Spain 3-0 on penalties in the second round stage.

Portugal with ambitious Cristiano Ronaldo as the main man also lost 1-0 to Morocco in the quarter-finals as the Atlas Lions reached the semis, the first time in history for any African country. It is pertinent to look at the developments in Morocco in the past few months.

The football federation is not making noise about its progress but the results are speaking for the North Africans. Morocco has invested so much in football in the past five to seven years.

No one expected the women’s national team of Morocco to beat the almighty Falcons of Nigeria to pick the silver medal at the Africa Women Nations Cup. This is neither luck nor coincidence but due to the resilience and hard work of the administrators of the game in Morocco.

Manager of the impressive men’s team, Walid Regragui, decided to open the doors of the national team to allow all foreign-born players fight for shirts. This strategy worked for him as European-born Moroccans joined the pre-World Cup camp and in the end the result is good for the country. No doubt, the Moroccans are the true pride of the African continent in a very competitive and scintillating World Cup in Qatar.

The ticket to the semi-finals is not only historic but a big statement that Africa has huge talents to challenge the rest of the world in the round leather game. Even after losing 2-0 to France in the semi-final, the Atlas Lions gave a good account of themselves as they will file out against Croatia to battle for the bronze medal today in Qatar.

King Mohammed VI is a huge football fan who, alongside Morocco’s football federation (FMRF) President Faouzi Lekjaa, is responsible for massive support and financial investment – unrivalled in Africa.

In recent years, Lekjaa – a CAF Vice President – has pulled many strings to the point whereby Morocco has become the focal point for the continental game, hosting several key meetings.

On the field, Morocco are on the rise, twice winning CHAN (for players based in domestic leagues) and reaching a first Women’s Nations Cup final and Women’s World Cup this year, on top of Wydad Casablanca becoming African club champions for the third time.

On the contrary, the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the Mundial and it is expected that lessons must have been learnt from the ideals of Morocco and also the doggedness of the Atlas Lions on the pitch.

The Eagles will have to imbibe the spirit of the Moroccan players as the football lovers in the country look forward to the team to win the next AFCON and also qualify the country with ease to the next World Cup in 2026.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...