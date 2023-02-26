History as Haaland passes Aguero club’s single-season goalscoring record

Erling Haaland’s close-range finish to make it 2-0 to Manchester City at Bournemouth might have seemed like one of his less dramatic goals, but it was a history maker. Remarkably, it was the Norwegian striker’s 27th of the season, a figure that no other Man City player has reached in the Premier League.

Previously, Sergio Aguero’s 26 goals during the 2014-15 season was the best return managed by a City attacker.

Haaland’s goalscoring form this season has been remarkable: with 27 goals in just 24 league games, he’s on course to smash Aguero’s scoring record for a single season (and the Argentine notched his 26 goals in 33 games, a seriously impressive record in itself).

The goal doubled Man City’s lead over relegation contenders Bournemouth, with Arsenal’s win against Leicester earlier Saturday increasing the importance of a win for Guardiola’s men at the Vitality Stadium.

Like this: Like Loading...