History as Ibom, Dana sign codeshare deal, commence service on June 7

Months after painstaking brainstorming on the possibility of a domestic codeshare airline pact, history was made yesterday when Ibom Air and Dana signed a codeshare agreement that has become the first ever in the Nigerian aviation industry. The codeshare alliance will commence full service in June 2021 according to a joint statement by the carriers. For the Nigerian aviation industry, the collaboration that could ensure stability of the carriers were lacking before now as experts in the aviation sector see codeshare pacts among airlines as panacea to the trouble of connectivity, low capacity and serious flight delay currently experienced in the country’s aviation industry.

The partnership, which will be referred to as the Dana- Ibom Air Alliance, was signed at the Corporate Headquarters of Ibom Air, at the Victor Attah International Airport Uyo yesterday. This partnership, which is a significant milestone for Nige-ria’s aviation industry, affords Dana Air and Ibom Air a business arrangement whereby both airlines jointly offer flights to common destinations, while operating services to destinations that are not within each airline’s regular routes.

By so doing, both airlines expand their market presence and competitive footprint, in the interest of the flying public. Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Accountable Manager / Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Obi Mbanuzuo said, ‘’This discussion started about a year ago and we are happy to be here today, formalising it. This is the first of its kind for domestic airlines in Nigeria and a huge step in the right direction for both Dana Air and Ibom Air.’’ Also speaking at the event, the COO of Ibom Air, George Uriesi, said “the alliance will offer increased frequencies into common destinations as well as codeshare flights into destinations each airline does not operate into, providing more options for passengers, and business retention for both airlines”.

