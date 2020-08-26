History beckons as CBN drives export diversification

Nigeria finally seems to be on the road to achieving its longstanding quest for export diversification as the country’s economic indicators are beginning to reflect the results of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s intervention measures, writes Tony Chukwunyem

In the wake of the massive shock that weak oil prices wrought on the Nigerian economy in the 1980s, the country’s rulers at the time harped on the need to end its dependence on oil exports.

Despite the fact that similar sentiments were expressed by their successors in 2008/2009 when a sharp drop in the price of oil again plunged the nation into a severe economic crisis, Nigeria still slipped into a recession in 2016 due to the 2014/2015 oil slump.

Apex bank’s developmental interventions However, given that the 2008/2009 global financial crisis triggered a banking crisis in these parts, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) decided to go beyond its primary roles of ensuring price and financial stability by stepping up its developmental interventions to facilitate the country’s economic growth and development.

The leadership of the apex bank at the time reasoned that the banking system would be more protected if the country’s economy was not so vulnerable to oil price volatility.

In fact, the current Governor of the CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has always responded to criticism of the CBN’s developmental interventions by pointing out that the regulator had no choice than to support real sector activities given the country’s continued dependence on oil and challenges it usually faces whenever the price of the commodity plunges.

For instance, following his appointment for his first term as CBN governor, in June 2014, Emefiele unveiled a 10-point agenda that he said would see the apex bank, under his watch, use its resources to build a resilient financial system that will serve the growth and development needs of the country, adding that the bank would introduce a broad spectrum of financial instruments to boost specific enterprise areas in agriculture, manufacturing, health and oil and gas.

True to his pledge, the CBN, between late 2014 and 2019, vigorously pursued intervention schemes such as the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme (ACGS), Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS), the N220billion Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Fund (MSMEDF), Small and Medium Enterprises Credit Guarantee Scheme (SMECGS), the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) and the Power and Airline Intervention Fund (PAIF), among others.

Also, in line with his vision, the CBN, on June 24, 2015, excluded importers of 41 items (later increased to 44) and services from accessing foreign exchange at the official foreign exchange markets in order to encourage local production of those items.

The CBN hinged its reason for the move on the need to, among other things, conserve foreign exchange; sustain foreign exchange market stability; ensure the efficient utilization of foreign exchange; ensure that optimum benefit is derived from goods and services imported into the coun- try; and encourage local production of items on the “Not valid for Forex” list.

The CBN governor said: “These policies are aimed at positioning Nigeria to become a self-sufficient food producer, creating millions of jobs, supplying key markets across the country and dampening the effects of exchange rate movements on local prices.” Clearly, the economy has significantly benefitted from the policy. For instance, the CBN has revealed that as at September last year, 1.1 million farmers had been empowered through the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.

The Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, said the figure was compiled between 2015 and June 2019. Africa’s biggest rice producer Significantly, while prior to Emefiele’s assumption of office, Nigeria used to be the biggest importer of rice from countries such as Thailand and India, it now leads the continent in the production of the commodity.

Speaking at an event in Jos last year, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Segun Awolowo, said that with Nigeria’s rice production at 4.9MMT, dependence of the country on foreign rice had declined from 4.5MMT to 800,000MMT, adding that the nation was among the top 16 rice producers in the world with production valued at N684 billion. He said with the country’s latest production record which surpassed other African countries, Nigeria’s annual rice import would have reduced from 4.5MMT to 800,000MMT.

Indeed, industry watchers believe that it was the positive impact of the CBN’s programmes on the economy, under Emefiele’s leadership, that made President Muhammadu Buhari to reappoint him for a second and final five term in May 2019.

He thus became the first CBN Governor to serve for a second term since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999. Prepared for external shocks Following his reappointment, Emefiele unveiled a five-point agenda containing measures, which, he said, the CBN, under his leadership and working closely with the fiscal authorities, will implement between 2019 and 2024 to help insulate the nation’s economy from potential shocks in the global economy. Interestingly, at the time he made the aforementioned pledge, the CBN governor had no inkling that the Nigeria will face an external shock as devastating as the coronavirus pandemic.

However, even before the disease began to spread rapidly in the country, the CBN boss had quickly realised that the crisis could present a good opportunity for the country to intensify its export diversification quest. Speaking with journalists during an interactive session in April, he described the coronavirus crisis as “a golden opportunity for Nigeria to reset.”

He said: “As we start a new journey towards industrialisation, as the largest economy on the continent, this is an opportunity to get our manufacturing sector to work; to get our banks to work efficiently to support economy growth and development. So that by the time the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) comes on stream, Nigeria will be adequately prepared. “The pandemic has led to a significant drop in oil revenue.

This means we have no choice but to diversify the base of our economy It also means that dollars will not come in the size and quantum that they used to come and that we have to prioritise the allocation of the dollars that available. It also means that we must produce what we can be produced in Nigeria and that we consume what we produce.”

In addition, in an Op-Ed article titled, “Turning the COVID- 19 tragedy into an opportunity for new Nigeria,” published in April, Emefiele argued that the pandemic and the immediate response of many of the country’s trading partners suggested “it is now more critical than ever that we take back control, not just control over our economy, but also of our destiny and our future.”

He explained that it was as part of the banking watchdog’s efforts to seize the opportunity presented by the Covid-19 crisis that it quickly introduced a combined stimulus package of about N3.5 trillion in targeted measures to households, businesses, manufacturers and healthcare providers.

According to him, “these measures are deliberately designed to both support the Federal Government’s immediate fight against COVID-19, but also to build a more resilient, more self-reliant Nigerian economy.”

Specifically, among measures announced by the apex bank’s boss were a further moratorium of one year (effective March 1, 2020 on all principle repayments for its intervention facilities; interest rate reduction on all its intervention facilities from nine to five per cent for one year and the creation of a N50 billion targeted credit facility for households and MSMEs that have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic.

Other measures included, strengthening the CBN’s Loan- Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy; improving its sources of FX supply by directing all oil companies (international and domestic) and all related companies (oil service) to sell FX to it(CBN) and no longer to the NNPC; providing additional N100billion intervention in healthcare loans to pharmaceutical companies, healthcare practitioners intending to expand/ build capacity; providing N1 trillion in loans to boost local manufacturing and production across critical sectors and promoting financial inclusion by ensuring the poor and vulnerable are able to access financial services to meet their basic needs.

Conclusion

Although it might be still too early to begin to assess the impact of the CBN’s COVID-19 response measures, the consensus in industry circles is that given the uncertainty about how long the supply chain disruptions occasioned by the pandemic would linger, there is a good chance that Nigerians would use the regulator’s measures to finally bring about the much desired transformation of the nation’s economy.

