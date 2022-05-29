History favours South-East to produce next president –Agu

Dr. Ferdinand Agu is a former Senior Special Assistant to the President and onetime Director-General of National Maritime Authority whose efforts culminated in the transformation of the agency into Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). He is also an erstwhile Secretary of the Political and Strategy Committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and a member of the Steering Committee of the Alaigbo Stabilization Fund. Agu, who is currently the Chairman Contact and Mobilisation Committee of the Greater Nigeria Conference (GNC), a group pushing for the emergence of president of Igbo extraction in 2023 spoke with BIYI ADEGOROYE on issues of national importance

What is your view on the number of presidential aspirants so far and exorbitant charges for nomination forms?

I do not think we should worry about the number, what should worry us is their array and quality of ideas. That is, their sense of history of where we are coming from, where we are and where we ought to be; whether they are speaking to the real challenges of today and what is their vision for our tomorrow.

I remember way back in the late 80s when the Ibrahim Babaginda administration was running the transition programme to civil rule and people were asked to form political parties, there were parties in the dozens.

In fact, Dr. Chuba Okadigbo of blessed memory divided them into those that were formidable, others that were funny and the rest that were fuzzy. In a way we have always had that in our role of parties and candidates.

If you look at those parties that are formidable, we do not have more than ten or so serious people. In a country as large as Nigeria I don’t think there are too many. What should worry us is the quality of ideas presented before the electorate to choose from. Unfortunately we have not moved into the politics of ideas. We are swamped by politics of identity.

We have not been able to move far beyond the issues of: ‘my people, my region and my religion;’ and get into other substantive issues like the welfare and future of all people of the country.

I think it is quite a disservice to ourselves that in the next two weeks or less we will likely end up with presidential candidates without having to thoroughly examine what they and their parties are offering in terms of ideas, programmes and alternatives.

Up till now, this electoral cycle has been stuck in the quicksand of zoning; and we didn’t need to have that on the table for so long. In particular, PDP should have handled it in a tidier manner especially because it is part of their Constitution. Regrettably, it has overshadowed all the issues and Nigerians deserve a lot better.

Still talking about the figure and given the fact that the younger generation cannot afford that much, don’t you think the youth are kind of disenfranchised in this regard?

I do not think so. We know that the costs for Expression of Interests and Nomination for the Presidency by the two major political parties are very exorbitant but nothing stops the youths from organising around, and using third parties. I mean if our youths really want to ditch the two major parties – that is APC and PDP; if youth believe in themselves, then, there are enough vehicles for political expression by way of political parties in this country for them to do so without using PDP or APC.

If they do that, then that will make a joke of these exorbitant fees APC and PDP are charging. I do not want any youth to say he or she could not run because of exorbitant charges. It simply means such a person is not ready to roll up his sleeves and mobilise his colleagues, move to other smaller parties and make a difference. For instance in Anambra State,

APGA has held power for close to 16 years. We are now in the 17th year of APGA holding power. Before then, we had AD and the ACN; there was APP that morphed into ANPP. Then of course, there was CPP. That shows that with serious mobilization, smaller parties can compete, and they could get to a point that they can merge and become behemoths of their own right.

There are some young Nigerians whose voices are loud and clear. People like Deji Adeyanju and the rest of them. You don’t need to be told that we are going to hear from them repeatedly in the years to come. If the current parties do not give them the space to express themselves, they should be able to find other alternatives; so that they can impact even more on our affairs.

Why do you think a president of Igbo extraction should emerge in 2023?

There are two issues we have to get clear. There is the issue of Igbo extraction and there is the issue of South-East extraction. Nigeria is not politically divided by tribe. If you divide us by tribe we are going to have about 250 units to reflect our over 250 tribes. But Nigerians, for now, are administered conveniently along geopolitical zones. Within this context we have six units.

The South-East zone is making a plea, persuading the rest of the nation, to have somebody of its extraction to be elected president.

Of course, it is a moral plea. It is not compulsory. That is why we are going around with to persuade and make the argument. Having said that, why do I think someone of that extraction should be elected President of Nigeria? There are a myriad of reasons and if you do not mind, let me just take it one by one, even if we have to spend a bit of time on this question. You see, Nigeria was not founded on an idea.

Nigeria is largely the product of the geographical boundaries and the activities of the Royal Niger Company that was chartered by the British; and of course the Lagos Colony that was directly administered by the British. In 1900 the British Government bought the territory under the Royal Nigeria Company. We inherited the the country as it was formed by the British. Although Nigeria was not founded in any idea or ideal; we accept that we are blessed to be Nigerians.

At its fullest expression we are the best hope of the black world. If the black man were to ever escape the rainfall of racism, a successful Nigeria may be one of the fastest ways to achieve it. However, Nigeria remains a work in progress. There is work in managing people that are diverse in orientation and in views. It is going to be a matter of making our diversity pay us and not be a hindrance. So in managing that diversity we have to devise a whole lot of programmes to create national consciousness and unity.

To achieve inclusion. One of such is the Federal Character principle in our Public Service. It compels to balance merit with other considerations, in the interest of unity. The same applies to the National Youth Service Scheme. Besides promoting integration, the government used to dispatch our manpower throughout the federation so that those that have can lend their hands to those who do not have. In the process, we make the country better.

We did not say let those who do not have manpower wallow in ignorance and let those who have surplus keep it to themselves. We share the opportunities and challenges of nation building. It is in that context you understand zoning and rotation of the presidency. In a third world country, access to power is a very important component of your sense of patriotism. It is a measure of engagement, participation and inclusion in the polity.

In the context of the six zones involved we have a historical reason to say that this is the time the South-East should be given a shot at the presidency so that we build a firmer and more united Nigeria. That is why we are saying that the South-East should produce the president in 2023. It is not a threat, it is just basically a plea that: ‘we are stronger if everybody feels part of the nation”.

So, if we can give everybody that sense of inclusion and realistically speaking, in terms of access to the political power of the federation between 1960 and now, there is the need for the people of the South-East to feel included, and if they are included we shall be a better nation and we shall be in a better position to pursue larger national objectives, like those of life more abundant for Nigerians; Nigerians as the pride of Africa and the leader of the black race.

If we do not do that then we will be like someone clapping with one hand. We will be left with a group of people that says “do we really belong here?”, why does everybody feel that they belong and we do not feel the same? So that is why we think that this is the time for the rest of Nigeria to make that gesture.

From your comment, it is like consensus is a better way to go, for reasons of national unity and cohesion. Be that as it may, are there some historical precedents in this regard?

We need to understand these policies, that is quota system, affirmative action, zoning and rotation, as instruments of inclusion. You can say that consciousness of need for inclusion was there even at our foundation. It goes back to the amalgamation proclamation by Lord Fredrick Lugard.

In that proclamation, Lugard was well aware that the elites in Lagos had their strong views and wanted some representation in governance of the new territory. Lagos Colony had been merged with the Southern Protectorate a few years before that and it proved quite formidable because Lagos colony had a lot of educated elites.

They had the first secondary schools in the Lagos area since the 1850s. So you are looking at a region that had more than 50 years of primary and secondary school education before amalgamation, and they knew they had a right to demand participation in governance. Lagos then, as now, was quite cosmopolitan. It included a very exposed native population, people that had returned from Sierra Leone and Brazil; people that had schooled in England, etc. They already had ideas of participation in governance.

However, Lugard refused to give any role. He explained that he would not do so, that is to include Nigerians, because if he included those in Lagos, what about other Nigerians from other parts of the country? We felt that the North would be at a disadvantage because of the challenges and logistics of transportation, especially the absence of railway transportation.

They would not be able to participate in the deliberations taking place in Lagos. So what does that mean? From the beginning, we understood the principle of inclusion. Recall also that in 1953, when the first motion for independence moved, a part of this country said ‘we are not ready’. The rest of Nigeria did not tell them to ‘go to hell.’ We all waited. Why?

For inclusion. In 1958, a part of this country said that they cannot go into the Nigerian union unless there were certain assurances for them. So, the Willinks Commission was formed to look at the needs of the minorities. My thesis is that we have examples of the sensible compromises we made to make sure that there is inclusion.

As recently as 1999, you will remember that General Olusegun Obasanjo had won the PDP nominations in Jos and Ogbonaya Onu had emerged the candidate of the APP, but people with wisdom said that a contest between Obasanjo and Ogbonaya Onu will tear the country apart, and Nigerians wanted to heal the wounds of June 12, 1993.

Hence Dr. Ogbonaya Onu surrendered his mandate as the nominee of APP when APP went into an electoral alliance with AD; and Chief Olu Falae became the candidate of that alliance. What were we trying to do?

We were trying to promote non-adversarial politics. So. Nigeria zoned and rotated power from the North to the South-West. We restricted our choices in the major parties to two very outstanding sons of Nigeria, both from the South West; and we made a choice between them.

That manoeuvre reduced tension in the politics of that period. We produced President Obasanjo, in a competitive manner, and he ruled this country for eight years with a lot of distinction, capacity and capability. So, we are saying that ideally, we should repeat that now.

All it takes is wisdom, tolerance and forbearance on the part of leadership to say it us not a matter of who wins, but rather, how Nigeria turns out as a consequence of this.

So there are historical antecedents going back to 1914, 1953, 1958, 1999. Zoning began in 1979. If you remember, NPN introduced zoning just to reduce the competitive and rough edges in politics, to reduce the decibel of competition.

At that time too, Alhaji Ibrahim Waziri in GNPP was an advocate of politics without bitterness. NPN said “we zoned to unzone”. So, we have enough antecedents and precedents to say it is doable, but we have to put our minds to it now.

Looking at the security situations in the country, in the North it is terrible, then in the South-East we have horrible murders. How do you think we can address this?

I do not want to claim expertise in everything, but some of the factors that are driving insecurity across the nation, although it is getting out of hand in the North and South-East, are demographics; and the patterns of our human capital development. For instance, in the North for how many years, we have had millions of kids out of school, as at 2014 when we were doing our centenary celebration, somebody pointed out the paradox that we had 28 million kids at various levels of education in the 36 states of the federation.

That meant that we had more children in schools than the population of most countries in Europe. If we gave them proper education, we would literally arrive at a high level of productivity far ahead of some countries in Europe. But there is a paradox. We had about 14 million kids out of school and that was the danger. Now 10 years down the road, we have not capacitated them, we cannot absorb them into the formal economy.

These are the people that today are falling prey to charismatic preachers and people that will lead them astray; and that is why today we are having them as Boko Haramist and bandits or whatever. And in the South-East, despite the high level of attainment in education in that region, there is a rising level of discontent with the Nigerian nation.

The case of the South-East is not a case of total abandonment or lack of education. Rather, a large chunk of the population feels disengaged from the economy and the country.

Be that as it may, nobody can excuse crime. There are criminals involved in causing insecurity while pretending to be votaries of some religious beliefs or advocates of some political cause. It is up to the system to find the will and resources to attack the root causes of these issues and at the same time reach out to those that are ready for correction. We must give them an alternative vision for their membership of the Nigerian society.

Why do you think Nigeria has been so fractionalized along the ethnic lines?

Can this be resolved? I told you that Nigeria was not founded on ideas. There is nothing extraordinary about that. Most countries are products of their peculiar geography and history and in a lot of cases natural features are used to determine their boundaries.

However, once you become a country, it behooves you to set about developing a unifying vision; and many times, it is for the leadership to do so. In the case of Nigeria, looking back, I think that there were a lot of efforts to find some common grounds in all the constitutional conferences we held in the 1950s.

Our constitutional evolution from the proclamation of 1914 to the Clifford constitution, Richardson, MacPherson, Littleton to the Independence Constitutions;, adhoc committee meetings of 1966/67 and the Constituent Assemblies and Constitutional Conferences that followed, were all attempts to find common grounds.

But obviously the fact that we are deepening our factionalisation means that the common grounds we identified have not been pursued with sincerity. Now I am always a believer that if Nigeria did not exist, it would be incumbent on us to bring one into existence. We need ourselves as Nigerians. We are best united. We are stronger as one.

We have a role to play in the scheme of things for West Africa, for Africa and for the black world and for humanity itself. Nigeria can have a higher purpose than what we seem to be exhibiting. But, it is up to our leaders to imbibe that and to live that purpose in their day to day activities.

If they don’t, then the politics of identity takes over: that is identity along the lines of region, along the lines of religion and tribe and maybe economic classes. Then Nigeria will continue to fractionalize and that is what we are having today; that is why we are where we are today. We haven’t been able to appeal to our better selves and I believe we can. Indeed, we must.

A major issue is the role that the ethnic nationalities can play in uniting Nigeria. How important is their role in nation building?

Ethnic nationalities have a very important role to play. Every human being has a multiple and hierarchical level of identity. For instance, you are a human being; within that human race you are a Negroid, within that – you are an African; within that you are a Nigerian, within that you belong to an ethnic group; say – Igbo, Yoruba, Efik, Hausa and so on.

And, within that you belong to a particular homestead. These are valid points of identity and there is no need for them to be in conflict. It is the idea that one identity must be in conflict with another that is the problem.

I have absolutely no conflict with my been a human being and my been a Nigerian and my being from Enugu and my been an Igbo and my been a Christian, all these do not conflict with my basic obligation to the next Nigerian, my duty of love to the next human being, the imperative that we join hands together to build a better nation and a safer world.

In relation to the nationalities, we all must work together to tame the rougher edges of man and build a gentler world. Our cultures should not die. Neither should we disown our ethnic identity.

They only become problematic if they cause us to deny or subordinate our Nigerian identity. As long as they are positive in reinforcing our cultural values, and we use them to promote patriotic efforts for building the Nigerian nation then it is okay. I have no problem with that.

In spite of all these, do you think that the political elites understand these issues because they do not seem not to have proffered solutions to the country’s various socio-political problems and we continue to have the same set of aspirants and politicians now and then. How do you see this?

We should use the world political elite carefully. We are having failures of inter-generational and interactive value creation. It will seem as if the generations before us, the leaders of the 60’s , compare between what we have today. Some of their fine values of self-restless, team-work and patriotism have not been passed on to today’s office holders.

The independence generation are now seen as shining lights. Their sense of community while they were in public space have not passed from one generation to another; same goes other senses: decency, integrity, vision, dedication, judgement and wisdom. These do not seem to have passed from one generation to another. Yet there are some political elites of that older generation that are still part of our political class.

And there are newer members of the political class that are value-driven. So, I want to draw those lines when I talk about political class. Most of our recent office holders, particularly post-1999, have not seemed to have lived up to the challenge and imperative of nation building, I do not want to condemn the political class as a whole but I think that there are clearly some exceptions.

What kind of president do you think should succeed President Buhari?

I have said it before, I think Buhari has done the very best he can. I want to believe that he is giving it his best shot. However, we will need somebody that is not only a unifier but a person with manifest integrity because we have to return integrity to the public domain.

We need a leader with vision; we just have to know that the world is about to leave Nigeria behind. We must be able to paint a picture that can engage the minds of our children. They are voting by their feet, they are running to Europe and Canada.

Some of them are trekking across the Sahara to escape from their home. We have not given them the vision of tomorrow that makes it worthwhile for them to stay here, we have to show them dedication, courage, justice, equity, fairness so that we can have a united society. All these things are not mere wishes and we pray that God will give us such a leader.

