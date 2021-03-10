History made as Speaker, Obasa, becomes NAWOJ’s first Grand Patron in Lagos

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Dr) Mudashiru Obasa, has been named and decorated the first ever grand patron of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) in Lagos State.

The honour was bestowed on the Speaker on Tuesday evening by a delegation from the Lagos branch of the notable body led by its chairperson, Adeola Akinwunmi Ekine, as part of this year’s International Women’s Day celebration.

Adeola noted the association with over 500 members had followed the activities of the House over time, particularly as they relate with the focus on the protection of the female gender in Lagos.

According to her, the association is happy that the House had constantly spoken and legislated against domestic and gender-based violence as well considered a bill to curb the incidences of rape.

Commending the association for honouring him, Obasa described journalism as a respected profession across Nigeria and the world.

He, however, said there was need for the professionals to self-regulate themselves as well as create a system to sanction fake journalists and carriers of fake news among them.

“It is very important. When you look at the Nigeria Bar Association as a body, there are internal mechanisms where members who err are dealt with,” he said.

