News

History of Orogun: You’ve done well – Omo-Agege tells Orgu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege has applauded the Author, Historiography of Orogun, Divergence in Perspective, Mark Columbus Orgu, for writing the history of Orogun Kingdom, noting that, the effort, time and energy put in it should be commended.

Omo-Agege stated that, the Author has done a good job and deserved to be encouraged. “At least, with this book, you have made a remarkable contribution to the progress of Orogun, and you will be remembered for this.

He however said that, we cannot live without recording our past, which will later transcend into building our present. “History is very vital and crucial to societal Development’ he added.”

On his part, the Chief of staff to the DSP, Dr. Otive Igbuzor corroborated Omo-Agege’s commendation, adding that Orgu has done Orogun a great favour. “However, History of the people cannot be overlooked but can bring about social and economic development” he noted

Orgu, who is a young writer and also an Aide of the DSP expressed gratitude for the support and encouragement received from the duo and others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ex-APC NWC member, Inuwa Abdulkadir, dies at 54

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

The death has occurred in Sokoto, Sokoto State, of Inuwa Abdulkadir, the immediate past All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice-Chairman, North- West, after a brief illness yesterday. Late Abdulkadir died at the Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto, while his funeral prayers were held at his Gawon Nama residence according to Islamic rites.   The […]
News

PSC: We’ll speed action on SARS’ reforms

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has assured speedy implementation of the Report of the Presidential Panel on Reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The Commission made the commitment Friday in Abuja, during a visit by a team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), led by its Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu. According to the […]
News Top Stories

Bayelsa : Diri files appeal against tribunal judgement

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State yesterday filed 11 grounds of appeal against Monday’s judgment of the state’s governorship election petition tribunal which sacked him from office. The majority decision of the tribunal had nullified Diri’s election and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct a fresh poll within 90 days. The three-man tribunal, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: