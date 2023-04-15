Hit-and-run driver crushes okada rider, two others in Ogun

A commercial motorcyclist, popularly known as Okada rider and his two passengers had been killed by a hit-andrun driver in Ogun State. The accident occurred around 5:00 am on Saturday at Oke-Mosan axis of the Abeokuta- Sagamu expressway. The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists. Okpe said operatives of the FRSC on night duty were called upon to carry out the rescue operation. “The rescue team quickly responded, and getting to the scene of the crash, three victims, the motorcycle rider and the two pillion (passengers) were lying lifeless, hit by an unknown vehicle,” she said. The team, Okpe said, quickly conveyed the victims to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, “but unfortunately they died.” She added that “the families were contacted immediately and the bodies were handed over to them.” Meanwhile, the Sector Commander of the FRSC in Ogun, Ahmed Umar, has expressed sorrow over the incident. Umar said if the driver had rescued the victims and taken them to hospital for medical attention, their lives would have been safe. He advised motorists to always consider other road users and drive within the speed that can be controlled.