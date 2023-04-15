Metro & Crime

Hit-And-Run Driver Crushes Okada Rider, Two Passengers To Death In Ogun

A commercial motorcyclist, popularly known as Okada rider, and his two passengers were on Saturday killed by a hit-and-run driver in Ogun State.

The accident occurred around 5 am at the Oke-Mosan axis of the Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun state command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists.

Okpe said operatives of the FRSC on night duty were called upon to carry out the rescue operation.

“The rescue team quickly responded, and getting to the scene of the crash, three victims, the motorcycle rider and the two pillions (passengers) were lying down lifeless, hit by an unknown vehicle,” she said.

The team, Okpe said, quickly conveyed the victims to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, “but unfortunately they died.”

She added that “the families were contacted immediately and the bodies were handed over to them.”

Meanwhile, the Sector Commander of the FRSC in Ogun, Ahmed Umar, has expressed sorrow over the incident.

Umar said the driver had rescued the victims and taken them to the hospital for medical attention, their lives would have been safe.

He advised motorists to always consider other road users and drive within the speed that can be controlled.

