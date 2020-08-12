Hit-and-run driver crushes woman to death in Onitsha

A middle-aged woman was crushed to death by a hit-and-run driver at Okpoko Junction Onitsha, Anambra State, on Wednesday.

The deceased was said to be crossing the expressway when she was knocked down by the driver who sped off immediately.

Confirming the incident, Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Pascal Anigbo said the corpse was deposited at the morgue of the hospital where the body was rushed to.

Anigbo said: “A hit-and-run driver whose identity was not captured, knocked down a female adult who was crossing the expressway at Okpoko Junction Onitsha, today Wednesday 12 August 2020.

“According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred around 8 am. They said the vehicle was on top speed and fled after knocking the woman down.

“The victim was rushed in a Tricycle to Toronto Hospital Onitsha by her parents, before the arrival of the FRSC rescue team from Upper Iweka Unit Command.

“On arriving at the hospital, the team gathered that doctors had confirmed her dead. The corpse was deposited at the morgue, in the same hospital.

“Another report reaching us from Ihiala, states that a serious Road Traffic Crash involving a Toyota Hiace with enlistment number CAL15XJ and an Actros Tanker with registration number FGG176YU occurred near KM Filling Station, along Ihiala-Onitsha expressway. Time of crash was 8.20 am.

“A total of Fifteen (15) people (6 male adults and 9 female adults ) were involved. Ten(10) victims (4 males and 6 females) sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“No death recorded. The injured victims were rushed to our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Ihiala, by FRSC rescue team from Ihiala Unit Command. Obstructions have been cleared and normal traffic flow ensured.

The Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps Anambra State, Andrew Kumapayi strongly warns road users against crossing the expressways.

“Pedestrians must endeavour to always use pedestrian bridges, to avoid being knocked over by vehicles plying the expressway.

“He also warns drivers against speeding. Drivers should always drive with common sense speed limits so that they can easily control their vehicles, in the event of any emergency.

“A maximum speed limit of 50km/hr is recommended for cars, within built-up areas. He sends his condolences to the family of the deceased and wishes the injured victims quick recovery.”

