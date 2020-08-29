Hit-and-run driver kills motorcyclist in Ilorin

A hit and run driver in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has overrun a commercial motorcyclist, killing him instantly. The incident occurred on the flyover bridge along Murtala Muhammed road, Ilorin. An eyewitness said the accident which occurred about 4.10pm was as a result of over speeding by both the private car owner and the motorcyclist leading to an head-on collision.

The motorcyclist died on the spot while his passenger sustained serious injury. The injured passenger was reportedly rushed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) by the men of the Kwara State Traffic Management Agency (KWARTMA). When contacted, the spokesman for the state’s Police Command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the accident.

