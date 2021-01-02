News

Hit and run driver kills passerby in Delta

Yesterday’s crossover night turned tragic at Ajamimoga Avenue, opposite the Olu of Warri Palace Gate in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State as an unidentified driver knocked down a young man of about 20-year-old and fled.

The victim of the hit and run driver was said to have died on the spot. Hundreds of jubilant residents that just finished from crossover night services in the vicinity allegedly wept over the New Year tragedy The celebration of the eve of the New Year ended abruptly in the locality as the driver escaped being lynched by angry mobs who pelted the car with stones.

