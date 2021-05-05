Hit and run driver kills popular Pharmacist in Benin

The proprietor of Austin Pharmacy, Austin Umweni was Wednesday killed by a hit and run Mercedes Benz car while he was jogging early in the morning along Airport Road, Benin City.

The remains of Umweni, an avid keep fit apostle, has been taken to the mortuary.

A visit to his pharmacy shop on Igun Street, saw members of his staff discussing the incident in low tones. One of them, who could not contain his emotions, wondered why their boss should suffer such a fate.

The staffer said: “This should not have happened to our boss who is an avid keep fit apostle. He was a gentleman who took care of people. I pray the Lord will give his family and those who work for him the fortitude to bear this great loss.”

According to a source, members of deceased family were at the state traffic division on Sapele Road, urging the police to fish out the driver who killed their breadwinner.

