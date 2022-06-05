Hit, run driver kills one in Lagos

Adeyinka Adeniji

Multiple incidents occurred on Saturday evening, as two men were involved in various life-threatening accidents a few metres apart involving a Toyota Camry saloon car and a commercial motorcycle, popularly known as Okada.

A man identified as ‘Kehinde Adeoye’, according to spontaneous witnesses, was crossing from the Agbado side of the Abeokuta Expressway, as if on his way to the Meiran Bus Stop when a speeding unregistered red coloured Toyota Camry hit and dismembered him in the process.

The driver of the car never stopped to attend to the person he had struck but speed off.

Angered by another case of “hit and run” in the area, a mob of youths, wielding dangerous weapons transferred aggression to some Okada riders observed riding against traffic at about 9:30 pm.

An unidentified cyclist sustained injuries on his head and legs but was lucky to escape death by the whiskers, as he tried to avoid the angry youths.

Adeoye Kehinde’s body lay by the roadside directly opposite the popular Ladio Hotels and Suites, a few metres towards the popular “Orimolade Prayer Ground”, as sympathisers awaited those contacted through the aid of a phone found on him.

Normalcy, however, returned when some landlords present prevailed on the irate mob who immediately sheathed their swords.

Policemen from Meiran Divisional Police Headquarters later arrived on the scene and took over efforts at reaching his family.

The efforts soon yielded results as some of the victim’s friends came and made arrangements to remove the body.

A Lagos State Ambulance Services van, with registered number 144 LA 20, supposedly dispatched in response to calls by a New Telegraph correspondent, arrived longer than expected, confirmed his death and left without carrying the body.

Despite the much-publicised ban on operations of Okada riders along major highways, operators continue to ply the roads, riding mostly against traffic.

