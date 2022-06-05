Metro & Crime

Hit, run driver kills one in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Adeyinka Adeniji

 

Multiple incidents occurred on Saturday evening, as two men were involved in various life-threatening accidents a few metres apart involving a Toyota Camry saloon car and a commercial motorcycle, popularly known as Okada.

A man identified as ‘Kehinde Adeoye’, according to spontaneous witnesses, was crossing from the Agbado side of the Abeokuta Expressway, as if on his way to the Meiran Bus Stop when a speeding unregistered red coloured Toyota Camry hit and dismembered him in the process.

The driver of the car never stopped to attend to the person he had struck but speed off.

Angered by another case of “hit and run” in the area, a mob of youths, wielding dangerous weapons transferred aggression to some Okada riders observed riding against traffic at about 9:30 pm.

An unidentified cyclist sustained injuries on his head and legs but was lucky to escape death by the whiskers, as he tried to avoid the angry youths.

Adeoye Kehinde’s body lay by the roadside directly opposite the popular Ladio Hotels and Suites, a few metres towards the popular “Orimolade Prayer Ground”, as sympathisers awaited those contacted through the aid of a phone found on him.

Normalcy, however, returned when some landlords present prevailed on the irate mob who immediately sheathed their swords.

Policemen from Meiran Divisional Police Headquarters later arrived on the scene and took over efforts at reaching his family.

The efforts soon yielded results as some of the victim’s friends came and made arrangements to remove the body.

A Lagos State Ambulance Services van, with registered number 144 LA 20, supposedly dispatched in response to calls by a New Telegraph correspondent, arrived longer than expected, confirmed his death and left without carrying the body.

Despite the much-publicised ban on operations of Okada riders along major highways, operators continue to ply the roads, riding mostly against traffic.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

10 die of cholera in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Cholera outbreak has claimed at least 10 people in Agatu and Guma local government areas of Benue State.   The New Telegraph learnt that in Obagaji, headquarters of Agatu Local Government Area alone, 51 cases were reported while seven people were confirmed dead.   At Abinsi, a community in Guma, homestead of Governor Samuel Ortom, […]
Metro & Crime

Court summons lawyer for ‘failing to produce’ suspect in $32m fraud charge

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu 

Justice Peter Lifu of a Federal High Court in Lagos has summoned a lawyer, Mr. O. Awowole, to show cause why he should not be sanctioned for failing to present a suspect, Princess Oluwatoyin Kolade, that he allegedly undertook to produce in court.   The judge ordered Awowole to appear Monday following Kolade’s failure to […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest 45 for various offences in Borno

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Police Command in Borno said it arrested 45 criminal suspects for various offences including terrorism, armed robbery, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the state. DSP Edet Okon, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Maiduguri. Okon said that 10 suspected armed robbers, seven cattle rustlers, five […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica