HIV/AIDS: NACA launches strategy to tackle dependence on donor funding

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has launched the National Domestic Resource Mobilisation and Sustainability Strategy 2021-2025, with a view to reducing the nation’s over dependence on international funding. Director-General of NACA, Gambo Aliyu, yesterday in Abuja, explained that the strategy was to ensure availability of sustainable resources to meet the target of diagnosing 95 per cent of all HIV positive persons, provide Antiretroviral Therapy (ARTs) for 95 per cent of those diagnosed and achieve viral load suppression for 95 per cent of those treated by 2030. Aliyu, who revealed that $6.2 billion was spent on identifying and treating 60 per cent of PLWHIV in Nigeriabetween2005and2018, said 80 per cent of the funds were sourced from international donors. According to him, it was important for the country to reflect on expanding her resource base and increase domestic resources to diversify sources of funding

