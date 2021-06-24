HIV/AIDS: NACA launches strategy to tackle dependence on donor funding

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has launched the National Domestic Resource Mobilisation and Sustainability Strategy 2021-2025, with a view to reducing the nation’s over dependence on international funding. Director-General of NACA, Gambo Aliyu, yesterday in Abuja, explained that the strategy was to ensure availability of sustainable resources to meet the target of diagnosing 95 per cent of all HIV positive persons, provide Antiretroviral Therapy (ARTs) for 95 per cent of those diagnosed and achieve viral load suppression for 95 per cent of those treated by 2030. Aliyu, who revealed that $6.2 billion was spent on identifying and treating 60 per cent of PLWHIV in Nigeriabetween2005and2018, said 80 per cent of the funds were sourced from international donors. According to him, it was important for the country to reflect on expanding her resource base and increase domestic resources to diversify sources of funding
Related Articles
NCC raises the alarm over rising internet fraud
Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned telecommunications subscribers in the country to be wary of the latest wave of internet fraud known as phishing. NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, who gave this warning in a statement released yesterday, said this is being perpetrated through voice calls to the victims. According to him, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Small in salt intake improves health – Study
Researchers in Italy have called for the reduction of sodium or salt intake by any amount, saying this could lower blood pressure over the long term and might benefit everyone, including people with normal blood pressure. These were the findings of a study published in the American Heart Association journal; ‘Circulation.’ The researchers wanted to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Dissecting Umahi’s ‘killer-punch’ against kidnappers, bandits
With the unveiling of Ebubeagu Security Network in Ebonyi State and equipping it with operational vehicles and other measures against insecurity in the state, by Governor Dave Umahi, killings and banditry may come to an end in the once most peaceful state in the federation, UCHENNA INYA reports Ebonyi State, which hitherto used to be […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)