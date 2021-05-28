HIV/AIDS: Ogun celebrates deceased, people living with HIV

In an effort to restore hope and eradicate stigma with People Living With HIV (PLWHIV), the Ogun State government has joined the rest of the world to celebrate those who have lost their lives in the course of the challenges and those who dedicated their lives in helping people living with the virus.

The Executive Secretary/ Project Manager, Ogun State Agency for the Control of AIDS (OGSACA), Dr. Kehinde Fatungase, during a media interaction organised in commemoration of the International AIDS Candle Light Memorial, in Abeokuta, said it was imperative to honour them. Fatungase, in a statement signed by the agency’s Information Officer, Mrs. Tomi Soremi, stressed that the programme, which universally takes the centre stage of every third week of May, had drastically reduced the agony of the stigma, adding that it would give confidence to about 38 million people living with HIV across the globe.

“The International AIDS Candle Light Memorial serves as an important platform for global solidarity, breaking down barriers of stigmatisation and discrimination, and it is recognised all over the world. In this regard, OGSACA deem it fit to join, in order to ensure that people living with HIV do not see it as a death sentence,” Fatungase said. Also speaking, Coordinator for Civil Society for HIV/AIDS in Nigeria, (CISHAN) Mr. Tayo Akinpelu, highlighted ways of preventing the spread of the virus, to include knowing one’s HIV status, admonishing people to be a faithful partner, and ensure the proper use of condom.

