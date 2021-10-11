HIV/AIDS: One-third of pregnant women reached with PMTCT services – Expert

Medical experts have raised the alarm over the rising incidence of HIV/AIDS among children and adolescents particularly against the background of the COVID-19, saying essential health services that could prevent the scourge is accessible to only one-third of pregnant women in the country.

To this end, an Assistant Director, National Prevention of Mother-To-Child Transmission (PMTCT) Lead at the National AIDs & STIs Control Programme (NASCP), Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), Dr. Olugbenga Ijaodola said it has become necessary to remove barriers hindering pregnant women from accessing PMTCT services.

According to him, HIV positive pregnant women must be placed on treatment and encouraged to deliver in health facilities.

This will ensure that positive babies are identified on time and treated.

He disclosed these at a three-day media dialogue to reinvigorate and produce a work plan for members of Journalists Alliance for the Prevention of Mother-To-Child Transmission of HIV/AIDS (JAPIN). The event which is taking place in Calabar, Cross River State from October 11 to 13, is organised by the Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB) of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture in collaboration with UNICEF.

Although the PMTCT services are domiciled in public health facilities, 59 per cent of pregnant women in the country deliver at home, a factor which automatically excludes them from the needed HIV/AIDs preventive services.

Data from the National Demographic Health Survey (NDHS) 2018 shows that while baby delivery from two per cent of pregnant women takes place elsewhere, only 39 per cent delivery occur in health facilities.

To reverse the trend therefore, Ijaodola said the country must work towards eliminating user fees for pregnant women “by strengthening the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS)/State Health Insurance Schemes (SHIS) to include PMTCT/Reproductive Maternal Newborn Child Adolescent Health plus Nutrition (RMNCAH) into the benefit package, using the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).”

Similarly, the assistant director called on state governments to ensure their intervention through the procurement of Rapid Test Kits (RTK) for HIV testing.

Against the background that the incidence of HIV/AIDS among children is still prevalent in Nigerian communities, the medical expert similarly called on pregnant women to access the services of PMCTC.

While highlighting some challenges hindering women from accessing care in public facilities, he noted that many Nigerians have lost confidence in the health care provision system because of the negative attitude of care workers and poor health-seeking behaviour among citizens.

On her part, A Chief Consultant/Associate Professor in Infectious Disease and Respiratory, Dr. Etana Ewa who is also the paediatric focal person ART/PMTCT at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), lamented that HIV/AIDS is a major cause of infant and childhood mortality and morbidity in Africa.

Globally, out of the estimated 37.9 million persons living with HIV/AIDS, 1.8 million are children under 15 years.

She charged media practitioners to intervene promptly in the suspected HIV/AIDS cases involving children in their communities. “I see the journalists as advocates and counselors and that means once you see a child losing weight or a child who is too weak, you need to speak lovingly to the parents; and let them just access a health facility.

“Any health facility that sees such children will do a HIV test and we move from there.

“The good news is that there are drugs; after a positive test result, a lot can be done as these drugs improve the survival of the affected children.

“All we are targeting now is to reduce the viral load and improve survival for these children until we have a cure for them and the drugs work; we need to encourage the people we meet in the communities.”

Like this: Like Loading...