HIV-AIDS prevalence rate drops from 12.9 to 4.7% in Benue

Prevalence rate for the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) which causes Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) has dropped from 12.9 to 4.7 per cent in Benue state. Zonal Coordinator, North Central Zone of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, NACA, Mr. Lawrence Kwaghga, disclosed this yesterday when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Samuel Ortom at the Government House in Makurdi. Mr. Kwaghgba acknowledged the support of the state government to the fight against the spread of the scourge and noted that the desire of NACA and the world in general was to end the spread of HIV/AIDS by 2030.

He pledged sustained and increased funding from government at all levels, stressing that there was need for increased budgetary allocation to the state and zonal offices of NACA to be able to achieve set goals. Mr. Kwaghgba solicited revival of local offices of the agency for improved service delivery, pointing out that government support in terms of funding at this point was imperative. Governor Samuel Ortom expressed delight over the sharp drop in the prevalence rate of HIV-AIDS and pledged his administration’s support for the agency to achieve set objectives

