HIV/AIDS: Reps probe late, non-disbursement of project funds

The House of Representatives yesterday mandated its joint committees on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Control, Healthcare Services and Health Institutions to investigate the late/non-disbursement of the Impact Project funds, the alleged underperformance and down rating of the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) by the Office of the Inspector General of the Global Fund and the procurement and distribution of non-approved mosquito nets across the country. The House also invited the leadership of the National Malaria Programme to explain why defective mosquito nets are still being procured, imported and distrusted in Nigeria against World Health Organisation Standards and Local Content directives from the House.

It also urged the Ministry of Health, National Malaria Program, and relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies to comply with the resolution to prioritize local content when procuring Malaria Commodities using funds from the Impact Project facility. These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion calling for the Intervention in Nigeria’s Losses in the Fight against Malaria moved by Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Yusuf Tanko Sununu and Abubakar Dahiru. Leading debate, Kalu said Nigeria accounts for 27 per cent of malaria cases and 31 per cent of malaria deaths worldwide, with malaria killing no fewer than 200,000 Nigerians and afflicting 61 million others in 2021 alone. According to him, despite the efforts to contain malaria, Nigeria loses over $1 billion (N645.7 billion) yearly in the prevention and treatment of the disease as well as other costs. He stated that Nigeria has over the years made notable progress in scaling up and impact of malaria interventions as regards the utilization of mosquito nets for children less than five years has increased significantly from 6% to 49% and parasite prevalence reduced from 42% in 2010 to 23% in 2018.

