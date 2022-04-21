HIV: Investment on screening tools could boost early infant diagnosis

A top paediatrician in Kenya has highlighted the importance of investing on HIV screening tools and expanding to self testing for childrengas well as adolescents as a strategy to scale up on early infant diagnosis (EID). Also, the child care specialist said among factors that would make tackling HIV a success was to ensure an iincrease in the proportion of children with HIV that are accessing anti retroviral therapy (ART). According to Dr. Eleanor Namusoke-Magongo, the paediatrician and child health specialist, who disclosed these, using screening tools especially at high volume areas like the out- patient departments (OPDs) could ensure the expansion of HIV self testing on children and adolescents by using caregivers to administer the self testing kits on the proposed target population. Dr. Magongo who currently heads the team for Paediatrics and HIV Care and Treatment at the Ministry of Health AIDS Control Programme, Uganda, spoke at a recent webinar where she presented a summary of latest science and programmatic learning to HIV, women, children and adolescents presented at the 21st International Conference on Aids and Sexually Transmitted Infections in Africa (ICASA), from December 6 to 11, 2021 and the first International Paediatric HIV and AIDS Symposium in Africa (IPHASA 2021), from November 17 to 18, 2021. The webinar titled ‘ICASA 2021 Summary: Pregnant Women Children And Adolescents, held virtually on April 6, 2022. Speaking further on best practices for HIV fight, Dr. Magongo who also leads the Kenyan National Paediatric & Adolescent ART Optimisation Work, urged countries to leverage on existing primary healthcare programmes such as immunisation programmes and older adolescents social networks, so as to ensure the scaling up of EID.

Increasing children accessing ART

Based on her experience on the hallmark of success in tackling HIV in Uganda and in sub-Saharan African region, the paediatrician said, “We need to ensure that we increase the proportion of children with HIV who are accessing ART. Some of the things that I think should be put into consideration in our programmes is to ensure that first of all, the systems in our clinics are robust. “We know that many of our clients are still struggling with disclosure of their HIV status and many times when the mothers bring their children to the hospital, they have got a window to escape from home before the breadwinners who are their husbands return home. “So when they come to the clinic, they want to spend the shortest time possible and go back to the clinics. “We need to make sure that our systems are robust, first of all to pick up those who are testing positive, to make sure they don’t fall through the cracks.” Furthermore, she said, “We should also have a very good linkage system from the different testing points to the HIV care points. “When they come to the HIV care points, we should make sure that our systems are able to fast track them through from the time they come to the time they leave,” adding, “The waiting time should be significantly reduced.” According to Dr. Magongo, this can be achieved by creating particular desks or rooms where we send them so that we can encourage them to come back and prevent them from falling out at that point.

Post HIV test, counseling

Similarly, at the point of the post test counseling, the information that is given should not just be routine like passing one information. “We should understand that this person is still going through that phase of acceptance so they need time to digest this and be able to come for care when they have prepared and are able to understand that this is a lifelong treatment; that is very important.”

Providing safe space for adolescents

On their part, the paediatrician highlighted that adolescents want a safe space. She hinted: “This came up in one of the presentationsthm on the framework for patients’ centered care.”

