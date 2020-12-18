News

HIV: Stigma, discrimination major problems of patients — CHISAN

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stigma and discrimination are factors that stop many people from owning up to their HIV status and also stop them from availing themselves for testing and accessing treatment and care. Mr Dennis Otabo, the Coordinator of the Civil Society for HIV and AIDS in Nigeria (CISHAN), Rivers chapter, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt, on the occasion of this year’s World AIDS Day, annually celebrated on Dec. 1 to raise awareness on the scourge and to remember those who died of the condition.

He told NAN that “the issue of discrimination and stigma is still very high due to our cultural system, myths and beliefs regarding the condition. “HIV is still perceived as a death sentence and there are people who still believe that the condition is acquired mainly by those who engage in immoral acts, not knowing that there are many other ways of contracting it.” According to him, the effect of stigma and discrimination has made some positive people to leave their areas of residence to other states to access Anti-RetroViral (ARV) medication.

He added that the fear of the unknown prevented many people from going for test, noting that stigma manifest at various levels, ranging from individual, family, community and institutions. He disclosed that stigmatisation in the communities were exhibited in the form of social isolation and name calling, while the family form of discrimination range from restriction to family events and the individual being treated like an outcast.

He said that some positive individuals also stigmatise themselves, blaming selves for contracting the virus, and called for increased awareness, especially among adolescents and youths. Otabo explained that “Rivers has many HIV/ AIDS clubs in secondary schools to enlighten students about the dreaded virus and to do away with inaccurate information and misconceptions about it.” The aim of such clubs is to create adequate sensitisation, especially adolescents, and to mitigate the issue of stigma to the barest minimum.

He stressed the need for HIV Information Education and Communication (IEC) materials to be used in educating different target groups such as the adolescents, pregnant women and the public on ways to prevent, care and manage HIV/AIDS.

The CISHAN coordinator said that the materials were meant to be readily available both in the hard and soft copy format, noting that UNICEF and other foreign partners were turning attention to the younger ones. According to him if people aren’t stigmatised, they will be willing to disclose their status and access healthcare in their environment and more persons will ascertain their status.

He said it was imperative that government enforced the HIV/AIDS Anti- Discrimination Act of 2014, pointing out that zero discrimination would enable people to be open about their status and be willing to access healthcare. Mrs Peace Sokari, the Coordinator, Association of Women Living with HIV/AIDS (ASHWAN), Rivers chapter, also buttressed the point that there was a lot of stigma around people living with the virus. She said “there is need for more awareness on HIV/AIDS as it isn’t a killer disease and a death sentence; a lot of people living with HIV are doing well and living normal lives.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nwafor was never Obi’s security adviser –Ex gov’s aide

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Special Adviser (Security) to former governor of Anambra State, Col. George Molokwu (rtd), has debunked report making the rounds in some quarters that the former commander, Special Anti – robbery Squad (SARS), Awkuzu, Mr. James Nwafor, was appointed Obi’s Security Adviser, asking the public to disregard the news. Col. Molokwu made this known yesterday […]
News

Buhari mourns Chief Akinyele

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the death of Chief Theophilus Adeleke Akinyele, former Presidential Adviser on Budget to former President Shehu Shagari. The President in a statement signed by his Spokesman, Garba Shehu, urged his family to find solace in his contributions to the country and humanity. Buhari also commiserated with all professional […]
News

Reps summon Justice, Finance Ministers over Chinese loans

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and her Finance, Budget and National Planning counterpart, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, are to appear before the House of Representatives Committee on Treaties, Agreements and Protocols next Tuesday. Malami and Ahmed are expected to face the committee alongside Transportation Minister, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, and that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: