HMC 2022: Ward, Adesugba, Seimomedi, others unveiled as speakers

As preparations gather momentum for the hosting of this year’s edition of the Hotel Managers Conference (HMC) 2022, the organisers have released the list of confirmed speakers for the event slated to hold between July 14 and 15 at Swiss Spirit Hotel and Suites – Danag, Port Harcourt, Rivers States, with the theme; Hotel profitability and growth. The list of speakers for this fourth edition of the conference is headlined by Trevor J. Ward, a renowned hospitality consultant, who is the chief executive officer of W Hospitality, a hospitality outfit devoted to hospitality consulting, development, management and promotion.

Its annual Hotel Pipeline Development Survey in Africa is a reference document for the global industry. Other speakers are: Adedayo Adesugba, former chairman of Institute of Hospitality UK – Nigeria branch, and CEO of Nexus318 Hospitality Management and Investment Company Limited, he is a renowned hospitality operator; Benedicta G. Ogar; is an accomplished hospitality business consultant and the lead consultant and CEO of CityBee Services; a hospitality consulting company based in Lagos, with focus on offering management solutions and advisory services to new entrants and existing players in the hospitality industry; Dr. (Mrs.) Ebikaboere Seimomedi; is an experienced hospitality professional and former director of operations with Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja; presently serves as the technical adviser on hospitality and tourism to the governor of Bayelsa State; and Victor Olarewaju Kayode; who is the group general manager of Etal Concepts Limited, owners of 160 bedrooms Etal Hotels and Halls in Apapa and Oregun, Lagos.

Speaking on the conference, the convener, Olugbenga Omotayo Sunday, who is the lead consult of Tojum Hospitality, said the annual conference is informed by the need to develop the hospitality industry in Africa and enhance performance by hotel managers, as he said that: ‘‘Hotel Managers conference is born out of the passion and drive to improve the performance of hotel managers in Africa. ‘‘There is a big gap between international hospitality brands and indigenous brands both in administrative and general operation standards.

It is a platform where hotel managers; general managers and head of departments are privileged to meet with hospitality experts with global relevance and draw timely knowledge for professional exploits.’’ Sunday, who is also the initiator of Ibarapa Tourism Agenda and destination manager, Idere Hills, further stated that the vision of the conference is; ‘‘to improve the performance of hotel managers in Africa,’’ while the mission is; ‘‘to bridge the gap between international hospitality brands and indigenous brands both in administrative and general operation standards through annual gathering where hotel practitioners in Africa meet with hospitality experts with global relevance and draw timely knowledge for professional exploits.’’

