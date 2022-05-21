Travel & Tourism

HMC 2022: Ward, Adesugba, Seimomedi, others unveiled as speakers

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

As preparations gather momentum for the hosting of this year’s edition of the Hotel Managers Conference (HMC) 2022, the organisers have released the list of confirmed speakers for the event slated to hold between July 14 and 15 at Swiss Spirit Hotel and Suites – Danag, Port Harcourt, Rivers States, with the theme; Hotel profitability and growth. The list of speakers for this fourth edition of the conference is headlined by Trevor J. Ward, a renowned hospitality consultant, who is the chief executive officer of W Hospitality, a hospitality outfit devoted to hospitality consulting, development, management and promotion.

Its annual Hotel Pipeline Development Survey in Africa is a reference document for the global industry. Other speakers are: Adedayo Adesugba, former chairman of Institute of Hospitality UK – Nigeria branch, and CEO of Nexus318 Hospitality Management and Investment Company Limited, he is a renowned hospitality operator; Benedicta G. Ogar; is an accomplished hospitality business consultant and the lead consultant and CEO of CityBee Services; a hospitality consulting company based in Lagos, with focus on offering management solutions and advisory services to new entrants and existing players in the hospitality industry; Dr. (Mrs.) Ebikaboere Seimomedi; is an experienced hospitality professional and former director of operations with Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja; presently serves as the technical adviser on hospitality and tourism to the governor of Bayelsa State; and Victor Olarewaju Kayode; who is the group general manager of Etal Concepts Limited, owners of 160 bedrooms Etal Hotels and Halls in Apapa and Oregun, Lagos.

Speaking on the conference, the convener, Olugbenga Omotayo Sunday, who is the lead consult of Tojum Hospitality, said the annual conference is informed by the need to develop the hospitality industry in Africa and enhance performance by hotel managers, as he said that: ‘‘Hotel Managers conference is born out of the passion and drive to improve the performance of hotel managers in Africa. ‘‘There is a big gap between international hospitality brands and indigenous brands both in administrative and general operation standards.

It is a platform where hotel managers; general managers and head of departments are privileged to meet with hospitality experts with global relevance and draw timely knowledge for professional exploits.’’ Sunday, who is also the initiator of Ibarapa Tourism Agenda and destination manager, Idere Hills, further stated that the vision of the conference is; ‘‘to improve the performance of hotel managers in Africa,’’ while the mission is; ‘‘to bridge the gap between international hospitality brands and indigenous brands both in administrative and general operation standards through annual gathering where hotel practitioners in Africa meet with hospitality experts with global relevance and draw timely knowledge for professional exploits.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

State of corporate travel, budget in 2022

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The past 18 months have profoundly impacted the corporate travel space, with rapid developments underway in areas such as the future of office and work culture, evolving company travel policies, employee safety, and the overall reorientation of business travel planning and programming in the post-pandemic environment. But as 2021 draws to a close, corporate travel […]
Travel & Tourism

Egypt tells billionaire Musk: Our pyramids were not built by aliens

Posted on Author Reporter

  Egypt has invited billionaire Elon Musk to visit the country and see for himself that its famous pyramids were not built by aliens. The SpaceX boss had tweeted what appeared to be support for conspiracy theorists who say aliens were involved in the colossal construction effort, reports the BBC. But Egypt’s International Co-operation Minister […]
Travel & Tourism

World’s top 10 sustainable places

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Travel is not just about seeing the wonders of the earth but understanding our impact upon it. With increasing frequency, people are looking to make the shift from “tourist” to “conscious traveller” by finding ways to maximise positive impacts on the locations they visit. Making thoughtful choices about how, when, and where you go on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica