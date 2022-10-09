HND/Bsc dichotomy, bane of Nigeria’s industrial, economic growth, says Ex-Rector

The immediate past Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, Dr. Olusegun Aluko, has blamed the underdevelopment of Nigeria’s industrial sector and the poor economy to the disparity between Higher National Diploma (HND) and Bsc graduates in the labour market.

Aluko argued that Nigeria will experience rapid economic, technological and industrial growth if HND and Bsc graduates were given equal opportunities at the labour market.

Aluko disclosed a valedictory event, organised by the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), held at the institu

tion’s campus in honour of the Rector on Saturday.

Aluko, an architect described the discrimination against polytechnic graduates in the country as unfortunate, insisting that Nigeria would have progressed if equal opportunities were accorded to both HND and Bsc graduates.

He added that polytechnic graduates are not inferior to their university counterparts, “because many graduates of the polytechnics are self-employed and have dominated every profession due to the exceptional skills they have acquire

He continued: “I’m one of the advocates for the scrapping of dichotomy between HND and Bsc graduates and what I mean by being scrapped is that everyone should be given equal opportunity.

“For instance in ICAN, HND, Bsc, all of them will go and write the ICAN examination, but go and check the percentage of those that are passing the examination whether they are university or polytechnic graduates.

“If all others should give polytechnic graduates equal opportunity as ICAN is giving them, Nigeria would have progressed. Let engineers give equal opportunity to HND and Bsc graduates and see what is going to happen because I know, I can say categorically that my HND graduates in this polytechnic in any field of engineering are not inferior to any university graduate.

“And for any development to take place, the technological aspect of that country needs to be rejigged and that is what we are saying, we are talking about graduates without employment, this is because graduates don’t have skills.

