Hockey arena, biggest legacy of Delta 2022 – Ukah

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the 21st National Sports Festival, Delta 2022, Patrick Ukah, is feeling good about the Hockey Arena of the ongoing event in Asaba. Ukah said the ultra-modern facility was one of the biggest legacies of the sports festival.

He noted that having the tartan tracks, Indoor Sports Hall, Swimming Pool and other facilities ready are normal situations but to have an amazing edifice as the Hockey Arena is very special. Ukah said: “The turf of the hockey arena is astro and it can be compared with some of the very best in the world. In Africa the hockey pitch should be one of the best.

“Another interesting part is the hostels built there. We have about 80 rooms there and so it can pass as camp arena to more than three teams at the same time. “We are so proud of the Hockey Arena for the Delta 2022 Sports Festival. It is good and massive enough to host Africa and global hockey events in future.

“For me, the Hockey Arena is the legacy of the ongoing games and the entire LOC and the government of Delta State are very proud of the facility.”

The 21st National Sports Festival taking place in Delta State, continues today and ends on December 10 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

 

Sports

Oduduru, Adegoke, Itsekiri set Tokyo tracks on fire

Posted on Author Reporter

*Tough hurdle for Nwokocha as she seeks 100m final spot Charles Ogundiya With eight days already gone at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Day 9 will see three of Nigeria’s best track and field stars, Divine Oduduru, Enoch Adegoke and Usheoritse Itsekiri, taking to the tracks in the first round of the men’s 100m. Competing […]
Sports

India 2022: Flamingos begin World Cup campaign against hard nuts, Germany

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The seventh edition of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals begin in India on Tuesday, with Nigeria’s U17 girls, Flamingos saddled with one of the hardest nuts to crack, Germany, as their first opponents. Both countries take to the Pandit Jawaharlal Stadium in Goa as from 8pm India time (4pm Nigeria time) in what […]
Sports

Benin agog ahead NWFL Super Six

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Fire cracker in Benin ahead of the 2022 Nigeria’s Women Football League, the Super Six, which kickoff on Monday, May 16.   The top Six clubs in the regular season, Nasarawa Amazons, Edo Queens, and Naija Ratels who emerged as the three best teams from their group while Bayelsa Queens, Rivers Angels, and Delta Queens […]

