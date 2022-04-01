HoCSF calls for balanced partnership with unions

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has requested for a symbiotic relationship with the Union’s bodies geared towards fostering a harmonious workplace, enhanced staff welfare and service delivery. According to a statement by the Deputy Director, Communications of the HoCSF, Yemi-Esan disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the Leadership of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU) and National Union of Public Service, Reportorial and Allied Workers (NUPSRAW), led by the Chairman, ASCSN and President, Joint Union Negotiation Council in the Office of the Head of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Comrade Sylvester Ameh on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in her Office. She said that unionism has moved away from the era of endless demands to the Management, to serious and genuine collaborations aimed at ensuring that things work as they should, for the purposes of positively transforming the Service.

