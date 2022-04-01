HoCSF calls for balanced partnership with unions

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has requested for a symbiotic relationship with the Union’s bodies geared towards fostering a harmonious workplace, enhanced staff welfare and service delivery. According to a statement by the Deputy Director, Communications of the HoCSF, Yemi-Esan disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the Leadership of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU) and National Union of Public Service, Reportorial and Allied Workers (NUPSRAW), led by the Chairman, ASCSN and President, Joint Union Negotiation Council in the Office of the Head of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Comrade Sylvester Ameh on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in her Office. She said that unionism has moved away from the era of endless demands to the Management, to serious and genuine collaborations aimed at ensuring that things work as they should, for the purposes of positively transforming the Service.
Russia’s COVID-19 cases exceed 1m, globally 4th highest
Russia’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million on Tuesday as authorities reported 4,729 new cases. With a total of 1,000,048 reported cases, Russia has the fourth largest caseload in the world after the U.S., Brazil and India, reports the Associated Press. Experts say the true toll of the pandemic is much higher […]
Stress in pregnancy can affect baby’s brain development
Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) have said that infants’ brains may be shaped by levels of stress their mother experienced during pregnancy. This was part of the findings of a new study published in the journal, ‘eLife’. Stress levels in mothers, measured by a hormone linked to anxiety and other health problems, is related […]
Kebbi SEMA distributes relief materials to 900 displaced by bandits
The Kebbi State government through the state’s Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has distributed relief materials to 900 people displaced by bandits in the state. Distributing the items to the victims at the weekend, the Chairman of SEMA Alhaji Sani Dododo, said that the items are part of the government’s commitment towards supporting the victims […]
